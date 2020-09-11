Vienna Little League will hold its first hit-a-thon on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the Nance and Crabtree fields at Yeonas Park. Players league-age 12 for the 2020 spring season and younger are eligible.
Players will receive prize if the ball is hit to certain areas on the particular field.
Participates on Nance field will hit off tees. A pitching machine will be used on Crabtree.
All participants receive a hit-a-thon T-shirt. Entire teams that sign up will receive a pizza party.
The cost is $25 for 10 balls, $50 for 25 and $75 for 40.
Among prizes included are snow cones. Families can receive $50 off registration price for home runs hit.
To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0f4baaa72ca4f49-vllhitathon.
