For the first time in a couple of years, Vienna Little League will hold an opening-day ceremony, scheduled for Saturday morning April 16 at 9 a.m. at the league’s Yeonas Park complex.
The ceremony has not been held the last couple of years at the regular time because of the pandemic. The event will include ceremonial first pitches; a few opening-day remarks from various guests; the introduction of former Vienna Little Leaguers, who now play for local high school teams; and a few other recognitions and announcements.
Many Little League teams of various age groups also will be on hand.
Vienna Little League hosted last summer’s Major All-Stars state tournament at Yeonas Park.
