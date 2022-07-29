The American Legion summer baseball season ended for Vienna Post 180 and McLean Post 270 with losses in the state tournament at Barcroft Park in Arlington on July 28.
Each team finished 2-2 and among the final four of the eight-team, double-elimination competition.
Vienna (21-7) was ousted by virtue of a one-out 4-3 walkoff loss in the last of the seventh inning by Chesapeake Seals Post 280. Multiple defensive miscues and walks in that inning aided Chesapeake in the victory. Vienna entered the bottom of the seventh with a 3-2 lead.
The game was between winners of the past three state championships, with Chesapeake winning last summer and Vienna in 2018 and 2019. The tournament was not played in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Vienna won the 2022 District 17 tournament.
McLean (8-19) lost July 28 to the Leesburg Rangers Post 34 by an 11-4 score.
Leesburg handed Vienna its first loss in the tournament, 5-4, and Chesapeake defeated McLean, 14-4, for its initial defeat.
Vienna’s two wins were by blowouts over Stafford Post 290, 18-0, then Fairfax Post 177, 10-0.
McLean nipped Arlington Post 139, 3-2, then downed Stafford, 11-2.
