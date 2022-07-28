Vienna Post 180 begins the third day of the American Legion state baseball tournament with a 2-1 record, including two slaugther-rule shutout victories, and as one of four teams remaining in the eight-team double-elimination event.
Vienna (21-6) is scheduled to play tonight, July 28, at 7 p.m. against the defending champion Chesapeake Seals Post 280 at Barcroft Park in Arlington. Chesapeake is 2-0 in the tourney so far.
Post 180’s wins have been by 18-0 and 10-0 scores, respectively, over Stafford Post 290 in its first game, then Fairfax Post 177 in a losers’-bracket contest.
Vienna’s loss was a 5-4 defeat against the Leesburg Rangers Post 34.
Vienna entered the state tournament as the District 17 tourney champion.
* McLean Post 270 (8-18) also is still alive in the state tourney with the same 2-1 record. McLean nipped Arlington Post 139 in its first game, 3-2, lost to Chesapeake, 14-4, in its second, then eliminated Stafford, 11-2, in its third.
McLean is scheduled to play Leesburg at 4 p.m. today at Barcroft Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.