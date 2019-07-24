A two-hit shutout and a two-out, extra-inning, RBI single were different individual efforts that propelled top-seed Vienna Post 180 and No. 3 seed McLean Post 270 to second-round victories in the American Legion District 17 Tournament.

The wins came July 23 at Waters Field in Vienna when defending champion Vienna (25-2) blanked Chesapeake Post 280, 2-0, and McLean (18-8) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to nip second-seed Springfield Post 176 (18-8) by a 4-3 final in the baseball contests.

Vienna and McLean now meet in the winner’s bracket final Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. at Waters.

Vienna was led by the complete-game, two-hit, no-walk shutout hurled by right-hander Braden Huebsch. He struck out five, got 11 ground-ball outs, and threw only 76 pitches in the seven-inning contest.

Huebsch retired the first seven batters he faced, then later set down 12 in a row after allowing a one-out single in the third.

“My offspeed stuff was not on, but my fastball was working big time and carrying me,” Huebsch said. “It was tying them up on the inside of the plate. That’s why there were so many groundouts.”

Vienna had just five hits and scored its run in the fifth on two-out RBI singles from Eric Lingebach and Avery Neaves. Lingebach looped a two-strike pitch into right field on his hit, giving Vienna a 1-0 lead.

“I was sitting back waiting and just looking to put something in play in that situation,” Lingebach said.

Ryan Dooley, Jimmy Clark and Nick Turletes had Post 180’s other hits in the quick 80-minute game.

“Huebsch was tremendous on the mound as he’s been all summer, and our big hitters Eric and Avery came through,” Vienna manager Nick Good said.

In McLean’s win, leadoff batter Drew Stieg (2 for 5) grounded an RBI single past the Springfield pitcher in the top of the eighth with two outs to score Jack Hoeymans with the fourth and winning run. Hoeymans led off the inning with a triple to left.

“I got a low fastball in the zone and was able to hit it up the middle and past the pitcher’s glove,” Stieg said.

Stieg’s two-out, routine fly-ball double in the fifth inning that was lost in the twilight and not caught by three players started a three-run rally that tied the score at 3. Jackson Kantor (2 for 4) followed with an RBI single, Jack Simon singled, then Colin Jones lined a sinking two-run double off the right-fielder’s glove.

Kantor was the winning pitcher in 2-2/3 innings of scoreless relief of starter Robert Wegmeuller. Andrew Liao had one of McLean’s eight hits and Cameron Bane added a sacrifice bunt and two stolen bases. McLean did not make a defensive error.

Springfield scored its two runs in the first with the help of two walks and a hit batter, then added a third run in the fourth. Calvin Pastell had two hits, Wayne Romero, Connor Hogan and Austin McElligott all had an RBI each and starting pitcher Evan Thomas struck out 10.

Springfield finished second in the tournament last year and won the title in 2017.

“Robert settled down after a rough first inning and we took advantage of opportunities,” McLean manager Keith Horenstein said. “I told Robert after the first that he looked out of rhythm and synch. He was fine after that. We wanted to get four innings out of him and we got five and two-thirds.”

McLean blanked Arlington Post 139, 10-0, in its opening tournament game as Hoeymans belted two homers and Stephen D’Aquila one.

“Our bats were quiet the first four innings, then we got going,” Horenstein said.

Stieg (three RBI) had three hits, Bane and Simon two hits each, Hoeymans had three RBI and Kantor two. Post 270 had 15 hits and held sixth-seed Arlington to four.

Jack Beckner threw six strong innings for McLean.

Vienna also won big in its opening game, downing eighth-seed Alexandria Post 129, 11-1, behind 10 hits. Zach Perkins had two hits and two RBI, Clark had two hits and three RBI, Lingebach had two RBI and L.A. Rice was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in four innings.

Chesapeake and Springfield play at 7 p.m. tonight in a loser’s bracket elimination game at Waters.

NOTES: Chesapeake is participating in the District 17 tournament this season from a different Tidewater-area district, because the league it plays in has no other teams. The top two District 17 tournament teams advance to the state competition . . . Vienna has won five straight district-tournament games over a two-year stretch.