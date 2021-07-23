Living up to their philosophy of stingy pitching and playing strong defense, the Vienna National Little League Majors All-stars won the recent District 4 tournament by allowing only five runs and making few errors in recording a 5-0 record in the baseball competition.
Vienna National won the title by defeating Vienna American, 10-2, in the championship game, after blanking Falls Church, 5-0, in the semifinals behind a 59-pitch perfect game from Andreas Millradt, who struck out 12.
In the final, Creden Reasons started and worked 32/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing five hits and fanning nine. Jake Lopes pitched the final 21/3 frames, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Vienna National won its other games 3-1 over Reston/Herndon, 10-0 over Alexandria and 6-2 over McLean National. Next for Vienna National is the 16-team state tournament, which is being hosted by Vienna Little League.
Vienna American finished 5-1 in the district tourney.
“Since we put this team together, our philosophy is don’t let in any runs, and that has been working,” Vienna National manager Josh Cilman said. “We knew we had a strong group coming back this season.”
Cilman managed the 2019 Vienna National All-Stars that won the District 4 tourney, then finished high in the state. Many of those players are members of this year’s team, after the 2020 season was cancelled.
Reasons also had a big game with the bat in the district final, homering, having two hits and three RBI. Will Smoot had two RBI with a double and a sacrifice fly. Also with hits were Lucas Bourdeau, Cooper Vaudo, Kasra Shuman and Kellan Counts.
Against Falls Church, Reasons homered and Smoot had two hits.
In the 3-1 win over Reston/Herndon, Tommy Weithman homered, Bourdeau doubled and Reasons had a hit and one RBI. Reasons fanned 14 on the mound and Milldrat three.
Vaudo and Jack Cilman pitched against Alexandria in the 10-0 win, with Bourdeau having two hits (double) and three RBI. Shuman had one hit and one RBI, Smoot had a sacrifice fly and Conner Skelton stole two bases.
Against McLean National, Milldrat, Lopes and Weithman pitched. Weithman doubled and had two hits and two RBI, and Vaudo doubled.
Will Kapalka, Owen Robbins and Riley Brick also contributed for Vienna National, which is coached by Chris Bourdeau and Justin Counts.
“We are built on pitching and defense. Now in the state tournament we will have to fine-tune things,” Cilman said.
