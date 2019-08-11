With a 4-0 record already, Vienna Post 180 needs one more victory to win the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Region 2 Tournament in Asheboro, N.C.

Vienna (36-2) improved to 4-0 with a 6-2 victory over Brooklawn Post 72 of New Jersey in baseball action the night of Aug. 10 at McCrary Park. Vienna needs to defeat host Randolph County Post 45 (3-1 in the double-elimination tourney) once today to win its first region championship in program history.

Post 180 topped Randolph County earlier in the tourney.

That Aug. 10 win kept Vienna, already a district and state tournament champion in 2019, undefeated in the postseason this summer with a 13-0 record. The team has won 16 straight games overall.

Post 180 defeated Brooklawn twice in the region tourney.

In that 6-2 triumph, left-hander Seth Richards started on the mound and went 5 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing four hits and two earned runs, walking five and striking out four. Justin Taylor worked the final 1 1/3 frames and struck out four with one walk. Brooklawn had only four hits, as Vienna did not make an error.

"Seth pitched a heck of a game," Vienna manager Nick Good said. "He struggled some, but got out of jams and you look up in the fifth inning, and there were still zeros on the board."

Taylor struck out Brooklawn's No. 1 through four hitters to record the game's final four outs."

"Justin walked one, then got his curveball over and they were looking for that and couldn't hit him," Good said. "He was very impressive and has been a big help for us."

With the bat, Vienna had nine hits and took advantage of six walks. Luke Erdman (one RBI) and Ryan Dooley had two hits each. Avery Neaves doubled and had a sacrifice fly; Eric Lingebach had a hit, an RBI and a stolen base; Zach Perkins had a sacrifice fly; and Taylor, Richards and Braden Huebsch each had a hit.

Vienna took advantage of some defensive miscues to plate runs. Post 180 scored a run in the top of the first inning to take the lead for good and was ahead 3-0 in the fifth.

"We had good baserunning and kept the pressure on them," Good said.

Vienna's pitching has been stingy through the region tournament and playoffs, while the team's hitting has been relentless. Through four region-tourney games, Post 180 has 43 hits, including seven doubles and two home runs.

NOTE: Vienna finished 1-2 in last year's region tournament, losing its final two games by a run each in walkoff fashion.