Behind yet another strong starting pitching performance and taking advantage of a three-run error and surviving its own defensive miscues, defending champion Vienna Post 180 improved to 2-0 July 31 in the American Legion state baseball tournament.

In Lynchburg, Vienna (29-2) defeated Rocky Mount Post 6 by a 5-3 in that win as left-hander Josh Gjormand struck out seven, scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run in hurling a 102-pitch complete game with two walks and inducing nine fly-ball outs.

Vienna faces Leesburg Post 34, also 2-0, in third-round action today at 3 p.m. with left-hander Seth Richards on the mound for Post 180.

Vienna had eight hits against Rocky Mount, one a bases-loaded single by Ryan Dooley, when the ball got under an outfielder’s glove, rolled all the way to the fence, allowing more runs to score.

In the seventh inning with Rocky Mount trying to rally, the game ended on Eric Lingebach good play at shortstop on a ground ball and throw to first for the final out.

“That was a big play by Eric, because their best hitter was up next and they would have had two runners on,” Vienna manager Nick Good said. “Josh pitched very well and kept his poise in the seventh inning when things look like the might be falling apart.”

Vienna survived four errors in winning its ninth straight game and fifth state-tourney contest in a row.

“We survived and advanced,” Good said.

With the bat, Avery Neaves had two hits for Vienna. Gjormand, Allen Yager, Jimmy Clark, L.A. Rice and Zach Perkins all had one hit. Lingebach had a sacrifice fly. Braden Huebsch had a stolen base.

* McLean Post 270 (19-12), the District 17 Tournament runner-up as the No. 3 seed and state qualifier, finished 0-2 in the double-elimination state tourney, losing to Warrenton West Post 72 by a 5-1 score on July 31 to be eliminated.

Jackson Kantor had two hits and Robert Wegmeuller and Andrew Liao one each. Zav Zenk pitched six innings for McLean with a strikeout.

McLean lost to Rocky Mount Post 6 by a 9-4 score in the first round, as Kantor had three hits and an RBI and Drew Stieg had two hits. Jack Simon and Mitch Wasserman had an RBI each. Jack Hoeymans also hit well.

Wegmeuller started on the mound for McLean.

McLean had just nine players for each game.

McLean was making its first state appearance since 1993.

Overall, McLean had a 3-4 post-season record, going 3-2 in the district tournament to finish second.

In those seven games, Kantor had a hit in every contest, batting .458 (11 for 24) with five RBI and two doubles. Hoeymans hit .333 with four RBI. He homered twice, tripled and doubled.