In playing 40 games and finishing with a 36-64 record during the 2019 American Legion summer baseball season, a number of single-season team and individual records were set for Vienna Post 180.
Vienna won District 17 and state tournaments before finishing second in the Mid-Atlantic Region 2 tourney, missing a first-time World Series berth by one victory.
The 36 victories under Post 180 manager Nick Good were a single-season team record, as was Vienna’s winning percentage of .900 and 16-game winning streak.
Post 180’s .354 team batting average tied the previous best mark, set just the summer before. The team’s 34 home runs tied for the most, also hit in 1988.
Individually, Vienna shortstop Eric Lingebach set a single-season mark with 64 RBI, breaking the record of 60 set in 1988 by Chris Burr. Lingebach belted 16 homers, short of Burr’s record of 20, also in 1988.
The 19 doubles by Avery Neaves this summer bettered the previous mark of 15, also set by Burr in 1988.
The undefeated 8-0 record by right-handed pitcher Braden Huebsch tied the season mark for the most wins without a loss. Tim Davis did the same in 2012.
In 55 innings, Huebsch was Mr. Control. He walked just six and had a 1.63 earned run average.
As far as Vienna’s Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season, that honor went the Neaves. The starting catcher hit .492 with a .535 on-base percentage. He had 10 home runs, 45 RBI and those 19 doubles.
Lingebach was the team’s 2018 MVP.
