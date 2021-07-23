With three straight come-from-behind victories, top seed Vienna Post 180 has bounced back nicely from a surprising first-round and meager three-hit defeat to reach the championship finals of the American Legion District 17 baseball tournament.
Vienna’s latest win was a 12-hit 13-1 victory over fifth-seed Falls Church Post 130 on July 22 at Waters Field in Vienna. Post 180 trailed 1-0 to Post 130, which defeated Vienna on July 18 in that opening game, 8-2.
In its three wins since that loss, Vienna (16-3) has amassed 11, nine and 12 hits in the triumphs.
Vienna must defeat No. 3 seed and red-hot Arlington Post 139 twice to win the double-elimination tournament and earn an automatic berth to the state tourney. The initial game against Arlington (11-7) is tonight at 7 p.m. at Waters Field. Arlington brings an eight-game winning streak into the contest.
If Vienna wins, the teams would play again sometime on Saturday, July 24 at Waters.
Vienna won all three regular-season games against Arlington, by 8-6, 12-0 and 8-3 scores.
Vienna last won the district tournament in 2019, the second of two straight titles and the 19th overall for Post 180.
In the July 22 win over Falls Church, Carter Whitman had three hits for Vienna, Max Nathan had two hits and three RBI with a double and Matt Allen contributed two hits with two RBI and a double. Jacob Weshselblat added two hits, John Klein had a hit and two RBI and Jake Stiehl had a hit and one RBI. Jordan Murakami had a sacrifice fly.
Mitchell Vedder started and had a strong outing to get the win. He fanned seven and allowed five hits and one earned run in 6 1/3 innings.
Vienna had to rally from deficits of 6-0 and 8-0 to win its previous two tournament games over bottom seed Alexandria Post 123, 8-7, then No. 2 seed and defending champion Springfield Post 176, 12-9.
Against Alexandria, Mac Kopka pitched six strong innings of relief with 10 strikeouts to get the win. He allowed one earned run. Patrick Colyar had three hits and two RBI, including the walk-off game winner, to lead the offense.
Whitman and Weshselblat (three RBI, triple) had two hits each, Tyler Bennet had a hit and an RBI and Murakami doubled.
Leading the rally from the 8-0 deficit against Springfield was a grand slam from Allen Yager and three hits and four RBI from Allen. Nathan, Murakami and Stiehl all had a hit and one RBI. Weshselblat got the win in three innings of relief with five strikeouts. He allowed one hit and one earned run.
Vienna scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then won with three in the last of the eighth.
Nathan had two of Vienna’s hits in its opening loss, with Murakami adding a double.
Falls Church (7-12) finished 2-2 in the tournament, winning its first two games over higher seeds Vienna and McLean Post 270 (fourth seed), then losing to third-seed Arlington, 12-8, and Vienna.
Ethan Siebel had a hit and an RBI in the loss to Vienna.
