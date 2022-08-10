As a result of his all-around versatile and productive performance, Bannon Brazell was chosen as Vienna Post 180’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 American Legion summer baseball season.
Brazell played three positions – third base, he caught and pitched – for Vienna, helping the team win the District 17 regular-season and tournament championships, finishing 21-6 overall, and with a top-four finish in the state tournament.
For Post 180 this summer, Brazell played in all 27 games. He batted .417 with 35 hits. He had 26 RBI, 11 doubles, had 35 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.
In the district-tournament championship game, Brazell had the game-winning walkoff sacrifice fly in Vienna’s victory over Arlington Post 139. He also doubled in that contest and was the winning pitcher in three innings of relief work.
On the mound for Vienna, Brazell compiled a 4-1 record and he had three saves, as he was both a starter and a closer.
During the high-school season, Brazell was a starter for the Madison Warhawks at third base and on the mound. He was the workhorse of Madison’s pitching staff and made first-team all-Concorde District.
Brazell will play college baseball at Radford University.
Vienna 180 has been naming a season MVP each year since the 1993 campaign.
