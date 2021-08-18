With a team-high .485 batting average, a .538 on-base percentage and 17 RBI in 18 games, Matt Allen was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the Vienna Post 180 American Legion baseball squad for his play during the summer season.
Allen helped Vienna earn the top seed in the District 17 tournament, in which Post 180 finished second and compiled a 16-5 overall record. The starting catcher, who was on the roster of the Emory & Henry College team during the spring, was a first-year member of the Post 180 squad.
“He was a steady presence behind the plate and controlled the running game all summer,” Vienna manager Nick Good said. “We thought we were going to lose Matt to an elbow injury before the season got started, but he was cleared to play at his discretion.”
Allen played through that injury to his non-throwing arm.
“He’s as tough as it gets, and he’s a true leader,” Good said. “Matt was never afraid to voice his opinion, which sometimes caused some debates. But that’s the way we roll at Post 180. Our coaches want the players to have input. It’s their team.”
Allen also had a team-best 32 hits, including six doubles, this past summer. He scored 20 runs, drew six walks and was hit by a pitch four times.
The No. 3 hitter had two hits and an RBI in Vienna’s 4-3 loss to Arlington Post 139 in the district-tournament championship game, and was 2 for 3 with two RBI in victory over Falls Church Post 130 in the losers’-bracket final.
Allen batted .388 in the playoffs for Vienna with eight RBI and had two doubles. He scored five runs and walked three times.
The other team MVPs since Good has been the Vienna manager were Braden Huebsch in 2020, Avery Neaves in 2019, Eric Lingebach in 2018, and Ryan Davis and Jake Nielsen sharing the award in 2017.
Huebsch played for the club baseball team at Virginia Tech during the spring, helping the squad win the National Club Tournament championship. The right-handed pitcher threw a seven-inning perfect game in the title tilt with two strikeouts. He was 2-0 in 12 innings of work in the national tourney with a 0.58 earned run average.
Neaves was a member of the Chili Dogs of the Northern Virginia College League this summer that won the tournament championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.