Their hitting was timely and productive enough and the defense was sound. But the most impressive aspect of Vienna Post 180's play and 4-0 record in repeating as American Legion District 17 baseball tournament champions was its stingy pitching.

Top-seed Vienna (27-2) allowed just three runs and 12 hits in the four games to win its seventh such title in eight years. Vienna clinched the crown July 26 at Waters Field in Vienna with a 16-1, five-inning, slaugther-rule victory over No. 3 seed McLean Post 270.

Starting catcher and three-year player Avery Neaves led Vienna against McLean with two home runs, a double and seven RBI in the final. Post 180 had 10 hits. Ryan Dooley had three hits (two doubles) and three RBI; Seth Richards tripled and had two RBI; Jimmy Clark had an RBI double; and Eric Lingebach and Braden Huebsch had hits. Allen Yager had an RBI and Nick Turletes and Zach Perkins (two stolen bases) each scored three runs.

On the mound, L.A. Rice started and worked four innings to get his second win of the tourney, and Perkins pitched the fifth. McLean (19-10) had four hits.

"Winning the district was what we wanted and is a good warmup for the state," said Neaves, who has belted nine home runs this summer. "We really wanted to get back to states."

Post 180 has belted 32 home runs this summer, two short of the single-season team record.

Vienna and McLean, which was 3-2 in the district tourney, both advance to the state-tournament in Lynchburg. Vienna is the defending state champion.

"Our guys really came through in different ways in this tournament," Vienna manager Nick Good said. "Avery was tremendous with the bat and we had some great pitched games. Tonight, L.A. settled down after the first inning and did what we knew he could. It was total team wins."

Vienna's other district-tourney victories were over Alexandria Post 129 by an 11-1 score, Chesapeake 280, 2-0, then McLean, 3-1, to reach the final. See stories and details about those games posted at www.insidenova.com/sports/fairfax.

"This team has good chemistry and this game and tournament give us good momentum going into the state," Lingebach said.

McLean was a big story in the tournament because this season was just its third since rejoining the district after a 14-year absence, other than a few games in 2009. McLean last played in the district final in 2000, finishing second, and last qualified for the state tourney in 1993 when it last won the District 17 tourney crown.

This year, McLean blanked Arlington Post 139, 10-0, in the first round, nipped Springfield, 4-3, in the second round, lost to Vienna, 3-1, then rallied past Chesapeake, 6-4, to reach the title game. See stories and more details about those McLean contests at www.insidenova.com/sports/fairfax.

In the title game for McLean, Jack Hoeymans doubled, Robert Wegmeuller had an RBI single, and Jackson Kantor and Jack Beckner had singles.

By the time it reached the final and starter Beckner was pulled in the third inning, McLean's pitching ranks were thin.

NOTE: Vienna did not play No. 2 seed and perennial tournament contender and 2017 champion Springfield Post 176 in the district tourney, which finished 1-2. The teams have played many memorable tournament games for many years in a row, as the two have traded championships and runner-up finishes. "If you had told me we wouldn't play Springfield in this tournament and would not have believed it," Good said.