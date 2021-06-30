The shortened American Legion summer baseball season began more than two weeks late because of pandemic issues, and the schedule has been quite busy for Vienna Post and the other five District 17 teams.
The regular season consists of a reduced 15 games (because of pandemic issues), starting June 19 and ending July 13. Then, the double-elimination postseason tournament starts July 17 and includes all six teams.
Through the June 27 games, Vienna was tied for first with Springfield Post 176 with 4-1 record. The teams met in a recent game with Springfield winning.
Returning players for Vienna are Hunter Moss, Allen Yager, Arvind Rathnashyam, Brett Harrelle, Mac Kopka and Zach Danielczyk.
Vienna finished 9-7 in a season that also was shortened last season because of the pandemic.
