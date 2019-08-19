Vienna Post 180 never rebuilds; it reloads as a summertime American Legion baseball team.

That has been happening for years, and likely will be the case in 2020 when Post 180 will be the two-time defending champion of the District 17 and state tournaments.

This summer, Vienna had plenty of newcomers and just a handful of returning players from the 2018 team that won 31 games.

How did Vienna do? Post 180 had its best season in program history, winning a single-season record 36 games, capturing district and state tournament crowns and taking second in region-tournament play, its highest finish ever in that competition.

It’s likely Vienna will have only a handful of returning players again in 2020. That total is not known yet. But with a strong talent pool of high-school players the team draws from – Madison, Oakton, South Lakes and Flint Hill – and Nick Good’s organizational skills and persuasiveness in attracting players as the team’s manager, don’t expect much dropoff from Vienna next summer.

Post 180 has often reloaded over the last eight summers, when the team has won seven district tournament championships and finished second the other time. Frank Werman was manager before Good took over in 2017.

Vienna finished 36-4 this summer in winning the District 17 regular-season and tournament championships, capturing the Virginia state tourney for the second straight season, then taking second in the Mid-Atlantic Region 2 tournament, one win short of qualifying for the Legion World Series for the first time.

In his third year as Vienna’s manager, Good already has 86 career wins. Vienna won 31 times in 2018, when Post 180 also won district and state tournaments, and his team had 19 victories in 2017.

Vienna set or tied some other offensive records this summer. The team’s 900 winning percentage was a single-season best. A 16-game victory string also was an all-time best.

The 34 homers Vienna hit tied the mark o 1988 and the .354 team batting average tied the 2018 record as the best.

* Longtime Springfield Post 176 manager Al Vaxmonsky finished the 2019 summer season with 594 career wins. Springfield was the No. 2 seed in this year’s District 17 Tournament and finished 1-2, losing one-run and two-run games after an 11-5 first-round win. His teams have won 10 district-tournament championships.

Springfield’s best finish in the state tournament under Vaxmonsky was third.