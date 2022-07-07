If the Leesburg Post 34 Rangers are one of the top American Legion baseball teams in the state, as projected, then Vienna Post 180 has proven a worthy opponent.
Vienna (12-3 overall) defeated the Rangers, 10-6, in a non-district game July 4 at Waters Field in Vienna. The loss was the first this summer for Leesburg (13-1): the team had blanked Vienna, 2-0, in another contest earlier this summer season.
Leesburg played in last season’s state tournament. Vienna won the 2019 and 2018 state titles and has won six such championships in team history.
The teams could meet again later this month in the 2022 state tournament, if each qualifies. They played in the 2019 tourney, with Vienna winning.
In the July 4 game, Vienna took a 3-0 first-inning lead, then was ahead 5-0. Mac Kopka started and got the win, as Tanner Vislay worked in relief.
Patrick Colyar (four runs, to hit-by-pitches) led a hot-hitting Post 180 offense that had 10 hits in the victory, along with Bobby Dingell (three hits). Colin Casey, Tanner Wharton, Stephen Milman (two hits) and Bannon Brazell (double, two RBI) were other top hitters along with Rob Reddington and Noah Brogan (double, one RBI).
Following the win over Leesburg, which had 14 hits, Vienna returned to District 17 competition and defeated Falls Church Post 130 by an 8-3 score on July 5. With the win, Post 180 remained atop the district standings with an 11-1 record. Arlington Post 139 is second at 9-2.
Ian Babey was the starting and winning pitcher against Falls Church in five innings of work. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.
Scott Harthun hurled hitless and scoreless ball in his final four innings of relief. After hitting the first batter he faced, Harthun retired the final 12 hitters he faced in order, striking out two with no walks. He threw just 36 pitches.
Vienna had 10 hits, all singles, and stole 10 bases. Casey (two steals) and Ryan Dwyer had two hits each. Dingell and Rob Reddington each had a hit and one RBI and Colyar had a hit and two steals.
Vienna next is scheduled to play July 7 against Springfield Post 176 (5-4) in a doubleheader at 5:30 and 8 p.m. at West Springfield High School.
