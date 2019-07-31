The state tournament began for defending champion Vienna Post 180 the way the American Legion baseball team played throughout when it won last week’s District 17 tourney – with another shutdown pitching performance.

Vienna (28-2) blanked Warrenton West Post 72 by a 10-0 score in six innings July 30 in first-round action in Lynchburg. Vienna plays Rocky Mount Post 6 at 4 p.m. today in a second-round game of the eight-team double-elimination event.

Right-hander Braden Huebsch started and threw five shutout innings against Warrenton with four strikeouts and no walks. He allowed seven hits. Zach Perkins threw the final frame in the 10-run slaughter-rule victory.

Huebsch threw a seven-inning, two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks in his one district-tournament appearance, his previous start.

Vienna has allowed just three runs and has two shutouts in its last five games and has won eight straight contests, with four shutouts.

“Warrenton is a very good team with good players,” Vienna manager Nick Good said. “Braden was money all day and we played one of our best games all season.”

With the bat, Vienna had nine hits, including a first-inning three-run triple from Perkins (four RBI). He scored on Jimmy Clark’s groundout, as Vienna led 4-0 after one inning.

Allen Yager had three hits for Vienna, Ryan Dooley had an RBI, Shane Stiehl had a hit and two RBI, L.A. Rice had a hit and Josh Gjormand hit well.

Vienna took advantage of 11 walks.

* McLean Post 270, the District 17 Tournament runner-up, also is playing in the state tourney and lost its opening game by a 9-4 score to Rocky Mount Post 6.

McLean, which had just nine players, scored two runs in the first inning, but allowed all nine runs in the first four frames.

“It started out as a hitting game and we chased a good pitcher in the second inning. But then our hitting slowed down,” McLean manager Keith Horenstein said. “Both teams hit well, but they had more timely hitting. That was the difference.”

Jackson Kantor (one RBI) had three of McLean’s nine hits, Drew Stieg had two hits and Jack Simon and Mitch Wasserman had an RBI each. Jack Hoeymans also hit well.

Robert Wegmeuller started on the mound for McLean.

McLean, making its first state appearance since 1993, plays Warrenton West Post 72 in a loser’s bracket game this morning in the eight-team double-elimination tournament.