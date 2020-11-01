VIENNA YOUTH INC. AWARDS: Vienna Youth Inc. recently announced its various annual awards and scholarships for 2020.
High-school Most Valuable Players for specific sports follow.
Boys basketball: Soren Almquist, Madison High School.
Girls basketball: Tedi Makrigiorgos, Madison and Zoe Soule, Marshall High School.
Football: Colin O’Connor, Gonzaga College High School, and Sammy Sarantis, Madison.
Boys lacrosse: Alex Lanier, Oakton High.
Girls lacrosse: Avery Burke, Marshall and Paige Williams, Madison.
Rugby: Benjamin Wright, Madison, and Alina Ampeh, Madison.
Track and field: Alex Richlin, Oakton.
Scholarship winners from Madison were Nicholas Adelberg, Jack Barrett, Joseph Faragasso, Reeve Felner, Zack Goss, Zade Haddad, Nicholas Hugie, Christopher Le, Josh Martin, Alex Mooney, Katherine Noel, Mason Satterfield, Grace Schmude, Nero Schrader, Michael Schultz, Brian Stanmeyer, Anna Sullivan, Maya Varghese, Paige Williams, Ryan Wilson and Evan Zimmerman.
Scholarship winners from Marshall were Avery Burke, Austin Campbell, Brandon Campbell, Madeline Krisko, Annie Leap, Tenzin Lodoe, Andrew Margiotta, Ian McQueen, Evan Stolburg and Christian Windt.
The scholarship winner from Oakton was Alex Lanier.
Other winners were Nicholas Rooks (American School Federation – Mexico City), Brigham Garfield (Centreville High), Corey Knauf (Bishop O’Connell High), Giovanna D’Angelo (Flint Hill School) and Caleb McNaull (Paul VI Catholic).
SOFTBALL UMPIRES WANTED: The Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association is seeking individuals interested in becoming certified umpires for high school and recreational fast pitch softball in the area. Training is provided. For more information contact uic@nvsua.org or visit www.nvsua.org.
McLEAN LITTLE LEAGUE NEWS: McLean Little League asked those interesting in managing or coaching a baseball or softball team or umpiring either sport to visit the Website at www.mcleanll.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.