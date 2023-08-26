football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Alleghany 25, Waynesboro 7

Appomattox 23, Buckingham County 6

Arcadia 53, Windsor 36

Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Bath County 54, Mountain View 8

Battlefield 62, C.D. Hylton 6

Bishop O'Connell 10, Virginia Academy 7

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 30, Rappahannock County 6

Brentsville 28, Sherando 21

Briar Woods 27, John Champe 13

Broadwater Academy 26, Chincoteague 24

Brunswick 16, Mecklenburg County 13

Bruton 41, Northampton 3

Carroll County 22, Grundy 16

Catholic 29, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 22

Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3

Central - Wise 14, Eastside 7

Central of Lunenburg 26, Altavista 14

Centreville 28, Alexandria City 3

Chantilly 37, Falls Church 0

Chatham 44, Prince Edward County 30

Chilhowie 21, Marion 9

Christiansburg 42, Floyd County 0

Clarke County 42, Rock Ridge 7

Colonial Forge 48, Woodbridge 22

Courtland 40, Orange County 14

Craig County 32, Bland County 6

Dan River 43, Tunstall 7

Dinwiddie 52, GW-Danville 7

E.C. Glass 14, Lord Botetourt 0

East Rockingham 28, Luray 14

Eastern View 49, Culpeper 7

Essex 24, Sussex Central 6

Fluvanna 28, Broadway 27, OT

Fort Chiswell 14, Rural Retreat 12

Franklin County 28, Bassett 24

Gainesville 56, Potomac 20

Gar-Field 41, Unity Reed 6

Gate City 34, Richlands 7

George Marshall 27, Annandale 21

Giles 35, Blacksburg 8

Glen Allen 25, Prince George 13

Glenvar 39, Galax 21

Graham 14, Bluefield, W.Va. 9

Granby 49, Denbigh 7

Grayson County 14, Alleghany County, N.C. 12

Hampton 31, Woodside 6

Heritage (Lynchburg) 24, Albemarle 7

Herndon 55, Justice High School 0

Highland Springs 20, Miramar, Fla. 14

Holston 41, Eastern Montgomery 8

James Madison 28, Stone Bridge 24

James River 13, Buffalo Gap 12

James Wood 14, Warren County 10

Jamestown 24, Nottoway 6

Jefferson Forest 29, Gretna 26

John Battle 26, Abingdon 21

Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 6

Kettle Run 41, Liberty-Bealeton 20

King William 7, Stuarts Draft 6

King's Fork High School 26, Churchland 13

Lake Braddock 48, Colgan 19

Lancaster 50, Charles City County High School 0

Langley 35, Oakton 13

Liberty Christian 21, Salem 14

Lightridge 33, Freedom 0

Loudoun County 19, Woodgrove 15

Louisa 35, Patrick Henry 14

Madison County 15, Staunton 14

Magna Vista 41, Staunton River 6

Mechanicsville High School 28, Deep Run 7

Mills Godwin 45, Goochland 7

Monticello 42, William Monroe 28

Mountain View 38, Forest Park 0

Musselman, W.Va. 44, John Handley 34

Nandua 32, Rappahannock 17

Nansemond River 41, Bethel 21

Narrows 46, Auburn 12

Norcom 38, Grafton 14

Norfolk Academy 46, Currituck County, N.C. 21

Norfolk Christian School 34, Manteo, N.C. 0

North Cross 15, Nansemond-Suffolk 13

North Greene, Tenn. 36, Castlewood 0

Northumberland 49, Surry County 0

Norview 11, Smithfield 10

Osbourn Park 61, Manassas Park 0

Oscar Smith 39, Hermitage 25

Parry McCluer 55, Rockbridge County 14

Patrick County 21, Martinsville 15

Patrick Henry 25, Virginia High 15

Patrick Henry 58, Brookville 25

Person, N.C. 62, Halifax County 20

Petersburg 14, Booker T. Washington 6

Poquoson 56, Southampton 7

Potomac Falls 28, Dominion 0

Pulaski County 42, Northside 7

Radford 42, George Wythe 7

Ridgeview 44, J.I. Burton 0

Riverbend 55, Chancellor 0

Riverside 30, Broad Run 29

Rustburg 28, Spotswood 24

Rye Cove 48, Hancock County, Tenn. 0

Sherman, W.Va. 20, Hurley 12

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Fishburne Military 8

South County 39, James Robinson 0

South Lakes 46, Osbourn 6

Strasburg 18, Skyline 16

Thomas Dale 35, Cosby 0

Thomas Walker 20, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 0

Turner Ashby 51, Fort Defiance 22

Tuscarora 9, Heritage 0

Twin Valley 28, Phelps, Ky. 16

Union 34, Lee High 0

Varina 13, Indian River 0

Warhill 49, Manor High School 8

Warwick 53, Grassfield 7

Washington, W.Va. 49, Page County 6

Washington-Liberty 45, Edison 13

West Springfield 42, Hayfield 13

Westfield 35, Patriot 7

Westmoreland County 38, West Point 16

William Byrd 72, Liberty-Bedford 0

William Campbell 46, Cumberland 16

William Fleming 32, Hidden Valley 0

Wilson Memorial 55, Charlottesville 8

Woodstock Central 8, Riverheads 7

Yorktown 21, W.T. Woodson 14

Huguenot vs. TJHS, ccd.

James Monroe vs. Stafford, ccd.

(0 Ratings)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.