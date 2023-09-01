Amelia County 18, Franklin 0
Battlefield 56, Potomac 14
Bayside 43, Tallwood 26
Briar Woods 27, Loudoun County 14
“Winning makes everything tastes good.”
Broad Run 49, Park View-Sterling 0
Broadway 21, Strasburg 20
Brooke Point 58, Spotsylvania 7
Bruton 27, Nandua 26
C.D. Hylton 27, Osbourn Park 0
Chantilly 31, W.T. Woodson 21
Colgan 26, Osbourn 0
Colonial Forge 48, Alexandria City 13
Dominion 4, Meridian High School 0
Eastern View 76, Westmoreland County 6
Essex 13, Jamestown 0
Fairfax 41, Oakton 0
George Marshall 51, Falls Church 6
Gloucester 17, York 14
Granby 26, Kecoughtan 24
Grassfield 20, Woodside 7
Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7
Green Run 51, Frank Cox 17
Hickory 20, Manor High School 0
James Madison 31, Lake Braddock 7
John Champe 24, Lightridge 22
John R. Lewis 50, McLean 9
Kellam 17, Kempsville 14
King George 42, Hampton 13
Landstown 28, Princess Anne 14
Falling behind in the second half last week to Lake Braddock, coach Reggie Scott had this message for his squad this week: “We believe we are …
Langley 21, Herndon 0
Menchville 21, Heritage 20
Mountain View 49, Woodgrove 12
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 62, TJ-Alexandria 0
Orange County 18, Culpeper 8
Potomac Falls 21, Freedom-South Riding 7
Riverside 35, Heritage 28, 2OT
Salem-Va. Beach 23, Ocean Lakes 22
Sherando 34, Jefferson, W.Va. 28, 3OT
South Lakes 42, James Robinson 0
Stafford 41, Chancellor 0
Sussex Central 38, Lancaster 16
Tuscarora 42, Independence 13
Washington-Liberty 49, Annandale 20
West Point 26, Rappahannock 21
West Potomac 35, Centreville 32
Westfield 42, Mount Vernon 0
Windsor 41, K&Q Central 14
Woodbridge 41, Unity Reed 6
Yorktown 37, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 7
Currituck County, N.C. vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
