football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Amelia County 18, Franklin 0

Battlefield 56, Potomac 14

Bayside 43, Tallwood 26

Briar Woods 27, Loudoun County 14

Broad Run 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Broadway 21, Strasburg 20

Brooke Point 58, Spotsylvania 7

Bruton 27, Nandua 26

C.D. Hylton 27, Osbourn Park 0

Chantilly 31, W.T. Woodson 21

Colgan 26, Osbourn 0

Colonial Forge 48, Alexandria City 13

Dominion 4, Meridian High School 0

Eastern View 76, Westmoreland County 6

Essex 13, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 41, Oakton 0

George Marshall 51, Falls Church 6

Gloucester 17, York 14

Granby 26, Kecoughtan 24

Grassfield 20, Woodside 7

Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7

Green Run 51, Frank Cox 17

Hickory 20, Manor High School 0

James Madison 31, Lake Braddock 7

John Champe 24, Lightridge 22

John R. Lewis 50, McLean 9

Kellam 17, Kempsville 14

King George 42, Hampton 13

Landstown 28, Princess Anne 14

Langley 21, Herndon 0

Menchville 21, Heritage 20

Mountain View 49, Woodgrove 12

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 62, TJ-Alexandria 0

Orange County 18, Culpeper 8

Potomac Falls 21, Freedom-South Riding 7

Riverside 35, Heritage 28, 2OT

Salem-Va. Beach 23, Ocean Lakes 22

Sherando 34, Jefferson, W.Va. 28, 3OT

South Lakes 42, James Robinson 0

Stafford 41, Chancellor 0

Sussex Central 38, Lancaster 16

Tuscarora 42, Independence 13

Washington-Liberty 49, Annandale 20

West Point 26, Rappahannock 21

West Potomac 35, Centreville 32

Westfield 42, Mount Vernon 0

Windsor 41, K&Q Central 14

Woodbridge 41, Unity Reed 6

Yorktown 37, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 7

Currituck County, N.C. vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

