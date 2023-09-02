Amherst County 26, GW-Danville 20
Arcadia 49, Charles City County High School 6
Atlantic Shores Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 6
Bassett 34, Patrick County 10
Brentsville 41, James Wood 7
Brookville 46, Halifax County 20
Brunswick Academy 55, The Covenant School 26
Brunswick, Md. 39, Rock Ridge 0
Buckingham County 22, Madison County 7
C. H. Flowers, Md. 41, Norcom 0
Chatham 30, Tunstall 6
Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7
Churchland 26, Smithfield 0
Clarke County 34, King William 6
DeMatha, Md. 48, St. Michael Catholic 7
Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT
Fork Union Prep 26, St. John Paul the Great 24
Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12
Gainesville 27, Gar-Field 20
Gate City 24, Middlesboro, Ky. 18
Glen Allen 10, Massaponax 7
Glenvar 63, Liberty-Bedford 0
Graham 42, Galax 13
Gretna 27, Martinsville 9
Honaker 60, Castlewood 8
Indian River 53, Lakeland 0
Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15
Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7
Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6
Luray 28, Buffalo Gap 22
Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6
Marion 27, Central - Wise 12
Martinsburg, W.Va. 41, Stone Bridge 7
Maury 34, Wise, Md. 14
Millbrook 44, Warren County 12
Montcalm, W.Va. 54, Twin Valley 0
Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17
Musselman, W.Va. 22, Loudoun Valley 15, OT
Northside 30, Cave Spring 27
Parry McCluer 44, Cumberland 8
Patrick Henry 31, E.C. Glass 21
Patrick Henry 37, Lebanon 24
Phoebus 16, Oscar Smith 2
Radford 35, Giles 0
Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0
Rustburg 22, Appomattox 7
Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0
Salem 48, Franklin County 7
Smith Mountain Lake Christian def. Bland County, forfeit
St. Christopher's 16, Lafayette 14
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31, Bishop O'Connell 14
Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0
Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0
Union 41, Richlands 0
Virginia High 13, John Battle 6
Warwick 42, Bethel 0
William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
Woodstock Central 40, East Rockingham 14
Great Bridge vs. Norview, ppd. to Sep 5th.
