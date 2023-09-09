Abingdon 17, Gate City 14
Alleghany 55, Rockbridge County 8
Altavista 42, Cumberland 14
Amherst County 28, Mecklenburg County 7
Armstrong 54, John Marshall 0
Football games are often won in the trenches and the offensive line that executes the best often makes the biggest difference in terms of winn…
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School 13
Bassett 35, Dan River 12
Battlefield 39, Gar-Field 14
Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 13
Blacksburg 40, Floyd County 14
Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6
Brooke Point 36, Independence 14
Bruton 35, West Point 6
Buckingham County 33, William Campbell 6
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 30, North Cross 27
Chatham 34, Martinsville 16
Christiansburg 14, William Byrd 10
Churchland 28, Booker T. Washington 6
Clarke County 40, Buffalo Gap 7
Collegiate-Richmond 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 20
Colonial Forge 35, Potomac 14
Colonial Heights 40, Nottoway 0
On a Friday night where we had weather delays, penalties and overall confusion, the Hylton Bulldogs started their own winning streak, dominati…
Douglas Freeman 33, Mechanicsville High School 13
E.C. Glass 27, GW-Danville 14
Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16
Eastside 14, River View, W.Va. 6
Fairfax 40, Centreville 14
Fauquier 55, Culpeper 35
First Colonial 36, Princess Anne 26
Frank Cox 14, Bayside 9
Gainesville 34, Woodbridge 20
Galax 21, Carroll County 13
George Marshall 34, Justice High School 0
Glen Allen 14, Patrick Henry 6
Glenvar 7, Cave Spring 3
Grafton 21, Poquoson 16
Graham 37, George Wythe 0
Green Run 56, Kellam 0
The highly-anticipated football game between host Freedom-Woodbridge and DeMatha was called on Friday night due to lightning in the area with …
Gretna 49, Tunstall 0
Hampton 54, Gloucester 13
Hanover 38, King William 0
Hayfield 50, Annandale 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 20, Appomattox 6
Heritage 21, Denbigh 0
Herndon 63, Osbourn Park 0
Holston 13, John Battle 12, OT
Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32
Hopewell 42, Lake Taylor 25
Hurley 39, Van, W.Va. 14
Indian River 33, Hickory 0
James Madison 26, James Robinson 10
James River 41, Parry McCluer 15
Lightning in the area forced the postponement of a number of local high school football games Friday.
Jefferson Forest 42, Halifax County 0
Kempsville 28, Ocean Lakes 20
King George 37, Riverbend 13
Lafayette 46, New Kent 7
Lake Braddock 9, Westfield 7
Lawrence Academy, N.C. 45, Greenbrier Christian 2
Liberty Christian 49, Franklin County 6
Liberty-Bealeton 46, James Monroe 6
Lord Botetourt 48, Pulaski County 20
Manchester 54, Powhatan 28
Maret, D.C. 51, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 17
Marion 40, Lebanon 20
Massaponax 33, Louisa 14
Maury 23, Highland Springs 14
Midlothian 16, Cosby 0
Mountain View 22, TJ-Alexandria 8
Nansemond River 53, Deep Creek 14
Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15
Norcom 40, Norview 13
Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic 6
Northside 34, Hidden Valley 27
Northumberland 35, Charles City County High School 0
Oscar Smith 48, Great Bridge 6
Patrick Henry 49, Albemarle 6
Patrick Henry 60, J.I. Burton 7
Phelps, Ky. 20, Bland County 6
Phoebus 34, Woodside 0
Prince George 41, Deep Run 14
Radford 43, Virginia High 3
Rappahannock 41, Westmoreland County 22
Ridgeview 44, Central - Wise 7
Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 13
Roanoke Catholic 52, Fishburne Military 24
Rustburg 51, Stuarts Draft 13
Salem 33, William Fleming 14
Science Hill, Tenn. 27, Union 6
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 35, Randolph-Henry 21
Snow Hill, Md. 26, Nandua 23
South County 14, West Springfield 9
South Lakes 65, Falls Church 0
Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13
Spotsylvania 34, Caroline 28
St. Christopher's 27, Flint Hill 13
Stafford 38, Colgan 19
Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford 0
Surry County 28, Northampton 26
Sussex Central 52, K&Q Central 16
Tallwood 28, Landstown 26
Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27
Warhill 48, York 0
Washington-Liberty 49, John R. Lewis 7
Windsor 34, Middlesex 23
Woodstock Central 14, Staunton 6
Yorktown 34, Wakefield 9
Alexandria City vs. Forest Park, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Briar Woods vs. Broad Run, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Freedom vs. Patriot, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Goochland vs. Orange County, ppd. to Sep 11th.
James Wood vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 9th.
King's Fork High School vs. Western Branch, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Langley vs. Edison, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Lightridge vs. Sherando, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Loudoun County vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Potomac Falls vs. Heritage, ppd.
Rock Ridge vs. Strasburg, ppd.
Rural Retreat vs. Grayson County, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Tazewell vs. Richlands, ppd. to Sep 11th.
W.T. Woodson vs. Oakton, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Woodgrove vs. Stone Bridge, ccd.
