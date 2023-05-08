Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championship (VSRC) Day 1 is also known as the Virginia lower boat championship. There are three types of lower boats: Freshman, Novice (all members are in their first year of racing) and Progression (3rd, 4th and 5th boats). 117 boats from 34 schools competed on the Occoquan race course in Sandy Run Regional Park.
The regatta is open to all Virginia public and private high schools who are associated with the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association (VASRA). Georgetown Visitation and Sidwell Friends are the only non-Virginia VASRA schools that participate. Many years ago, they opted to stay in VASRA when the other DC and Maryland schools left to create their own league. As a result, they are allowed to compete at VSRC Day 1 and 2.
Competing for a lower boat league or conference championship is a long standing high school and college rowing tradition. As a result, VSRC Day 1 is considered a major regatta of the Virginia high school season. Most events have heats and finals. Boats are seeded.
Trophies are awarded to winning boats. Medals are awarded to the top three finishers. Occasionally, local celebrities or politicians have been on hand to present the trophies to the winning boats. This regatta has all the pomp and circumstance of its varsity counterpart.
VSRC Day 2 will be on May 13, holding championships for all varsity level boats. Originally, there was one championship regatta for all boat classes on the same day. As the championship expanded with the addition of new schools, VASRA decided to move the lower boat events to their own day. Although held on separate weekends, they are considered the same regatta for rules purposes.
Results
Boys Freshman 8 Final
1 Yorktown 05.11.3
2 Langley 05.14.6
3 Washington-Liberty 05.16.9
4 Alexandria City 05.17.1
5 Jefferson 05.28.8
6 West Springfield 05.34.4
Girls Freshman 8 Final
1 Alexandria City 05.59.5
2 Wakefield 05.59.8
3 McLean 06.11.7
4 Washington-Liberty 06.14.5
5 Yorktown 06.14.9
6 Jefferson 06.35.2
Boys Novice 8 Final
1 Riverside 05.21.7
2 South County 05.27.7
3 Wakefield 05.28.3
4 Robinson 05.31.8
5 Washington-Liberty 05.32.4
6 Lake Braddock 05.32.8
Girls Novice 8 Final
1 Woodson 05.54.5
2 South County 05.59.0
3 Alexandria City 05.59.6
4 Yorktown 06.04.2
5 Robinson 06.14.5
6 West Springfield 06.19.0
Boys 3rd 8 Final
1 McLean 04.58.4
2 Madison 05.03.4
3 Langley 05.12.6
4 Jefferson 05.14.7
5 Woodbridge 05.16.0
6 Woodson 05.21.6
Girls 3rd 8 Final
1 Woodson 05.50.3
2 McLean 05.56.4
3 Robinson 05.57.4
4 Langley 06.00.5
5 Colgan 06.01.1
6 Washington-Liberty 06.02.4
Boys 3rd 4 Final
1 Briar Woods 06.00.1
2 West Potomac 06.02.4
3 Battlefield 06.14.3
4 Osbourn Park 06.17.1
5 Broad Run 07.01.7
Boys Novice 4 Final
1 Robinson 05.57.9
2 Stone Bridge 06.05.0
3 Madison 06.12.2
4 West Potomac 06.16.9
5 South County 06.20.1
6 Fairfax 06.26.2
Girls Novice 4 Final
1 Madison 06.28.5
2 Riverside 06.37.0
3 Granby 06.39.7
4 Langley 06.53.1
5 South County 07.03.9
6 Yorktown 07.12.5
Boys 4th 8
1 McLean 05.22.7
2 Woodson 05.22.8
3 Langley 05.35.0
4 Jefferson 05.44.4
5 Alexandria City 06.27.0
Girls 4th 8
1 McLean 06.20.2
2 Alexandria City 06.20.5
3 Washington-Liberty 06.31.4
4 Colgan 06.49.4
Girls 3rd 4
1 Stone Bridge 06.43.5
2 Battlefield 06.47.7
3 Woodbridge 07.21.8
Girls Freshman 4
1 Sidwell Friends 06.19.6
2 Lake Braddock 06.35.3
3 Langley 06.53.8
4 G’town Visitation 07.03.1
5 West Springfield 07.12.4
6 Jefferson 07.28.7
Boys Freshman 4
1 Battlefield 06.07.7
2 Riverside 06.16.8
3 Oakton 06.33.3
4 Wakefield 06.52.8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.