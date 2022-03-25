690A6054.jpg
Seton's Jack Vander Woude competes in the three-point shootout during the 25th and final Hoops Fest sponsored by InsideNoVa and held at Gar-Field High School on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BOYS

DIVISION III

Co-players of the year

Ryan Blakey, Fairfax Christian; Trey Gillenwater, Eastern Mennonite.

Other first-team selections

Josiah Banks. Roanoke Catholic; Mike Christenson, Trinity at Meadow View; Alejandro Ford, Wakefield School; Reuben McEachern, Carmel; Samuel Neaves, Christ Chapel; James Patterson, Church Hill; Khalil Ward, Richmond Christian

Second team

Joseph Baldwin, Fairfax Christian; Adam Hatter, Eastern Mennonite; Cooper Jones, Walsingham Academy; Zachary Kennedy Banner Christian; Kris Mickens, Fairfax Christian; Jayson White, Christ Chapel.

Coach of the year

Eli Crawford, Eastern Mennonite.

DIVISION II

Player of the year

Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge.

Other first-team selections

Isaiah Abraham, Highland School; Walker Andrews, Virginia Episcopal; Austin Ball, Miller School; Curtis Blair III, Steward; Cam Cole, Highland School; Houston Emory, Blue Ridge; Chris Pierce-Brown, Peninsula Catholic; Jack Vander Woude, Seton.

Second team

Eli Delaurier, Miller School; Jaden Freeman, Nansemond-Suffolk; Cameron Gregory, Steward; Patrick Ngongba, Highland School; Devin Walker, Blue Ridge.

Coach of the year

Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge.

DIVISION I

Player of the year

Deshawn Harris-Smith, Paul VI.

Other first team selections

Devin Ceaser, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes; Jaden Daughtry, Benedictine; Charlie Jackson, Episcopal; Carter Lang, St. Anne's-Belfield; Paul Lewis, Bishop O'Connell; John Loughlin, Episcopal; Christian May, Bishop O'Connell; Dug McDaniel, Paul VI.

Second team

Garrett Brennan, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes; Greg Melvin, Cape Henry Collegiate; Keishawn Pulley, St. Christopher; Josiah Rickards, Catholic; Luke Smith, Collegiate; Saxby Sunderland, Flint Hill.

Coach of the year

Glenn Farello, Paul VI.

