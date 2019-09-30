The defending Liberty District Tournament girls volleyball champion Washington-Liberty Generals are off to a 9-1 start this season, and began the week with a 2-1 record in league play.
District wins were over South Lakes and the Yorktown Patriots by 3-0 scores. The Generals’ one loss was against the host Langley Saxons, 3-1. The high-school teams, which played in last season’s district-tournament final and are favored to do so again this fall, meet again at W-L on Oct. 10.
One player leading Washington-Liberty has been hitter Kate Shier, the league’s Player of the Year in 2018. She will play in college at Brown University.
Another top outside hitter and top server for W-L is Jasmine Green.
Senior captain Ella Taylor continues to be a floor leader and motivator, according to W-L coaches. Kira Jackson is a defensive specialist.
Washington-Liberty will have district matches this week against McLean and Herndon.
Yorktown began this week with a 3-6 overall record, including a recent 3-0 win over South Lakes.
Among top players for Yorktown are Anastasia Meinhold, Madison McCartney, Heidi Hilsmier, Kathryn Davis, Sarah Munis, Lindsay Curtis, Emma Ryan, Kayla Wittman, Kate Schwab and RoseMaire Czerwwko.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights began the week with a 12-5 overall record, a 5-3 mark in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and ranked No. 3 in the Division I private-school state poll.
O’Connell won two matches Sept. 28 at its own invitational tournament.
Skye Ferris, Anna Drahozal and Ajia James are the top hitters for O’Connell, Sarah Campbell is the top setter and Sydney Amos is among leaders in digs.
O’Connell topped WCAC rival Paul VI Catholic, 3-1, for one of its league victories. Paul VI was ranked fifth in that state poll.
* The Wakefield Warriors defeated Falls Church, 3-1, behind a balanced attack of kills and strong service games in recent National District action.
Numerous players had multiple kills for Wakefield.
Wakefield also defeated Jefferson, 3-1, in district action, then the Warriors finished second with a 3-2 record at the Crossroads Classic.
It’s two losses were to highly-regaded Westfield.
