While a loss in the semifinals of the four-team state tournament was disappointing for the Langley Saxons, the setback did not diminish what the girls volleyball team considered an otherwise accomplished season.
Langley (11-2) was eliminated from the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state competition with a 3-0 road loss to the T.C. Williams Titans in Alexandria.
Langley coach Susan Shifflett credited T.C. for playing well, but not having one of its key players for the match because of COVID protocols certainly didn’t help the Saxons chances.
“We didn’t play well and they did, so I don’t know if that would have made a difference,” Shifflett said in regard to the missing player. “T.C. Williams was solid all the way around.”
The Titans built a 10-0 lead in the first set, but the Saxons battled before falling, 25-18.
“Being down 10-0 is a big hole to dig out of,” Shifflett said.
Langley lost the second set, 25-14, then the third, 25-22.
The Saxons qualified for the state by winning Liberty District and 6D North Region championships. The region crown was Langley’s sixth. Langley’s berth into the state tournament was its ninth. The Saxons won state crowns twice, the last in 2017.
“In the overall picture, it was a good season,” Shifflett said. “I thought we should be able to win the district, and we did. I wasn’t sure about the region, so that was a nice cherry on top. We only lost twice, and we got to the state, which is always a great thing.”
