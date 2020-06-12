Multiple-sport seniors Rebecca Stewart and William Murphy recently received the female and male athletes of the year awards for their 2019-20 performances at Washington-Liberty High School.
The awards are named after prominent W-L alumni. Stewart earned the Lori Grimm Award for the Best Female Athlete. Murphy received the Carl Walker Peterson Award or the Best Male Athlete.
Stewart would have completed in four sports n 2019-20 had the spring season not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy would have participated in three sports.
Stewart played field hockey during the fall, was a girls indoor track and field standout during the winter by placing in multiple events in multiple meets, and was planning to participate in outdoor track and play girls lacrosse during the spring.
Murphy was a two-way starter in fall football, a wintertime wrestler where he finished fifth in the state at his weight class, and would have been on W-L’s spring outdoor track and field boys team.
Prior to receiving the W-L awards, Stewart and Murphy earned similar honors when, just a couple of weeks earlier, they were chosen the top girls and boys high-school athletes of the Year by the Better Sports Club of Arlington.
Stewart will participate in women’s track and field at the University of Chicago. Murphy will attend Rochester Institute of Technology.
Other significant 2019-20 Washington-Liberty year-end athletic awards went to senior Lucy Robinson (John Youngblood Scholarship Award), Edie LaMantia (Karl Brownmiller Service to Athletics Award) and Jacob Swisher (Al Haringer Award for Outstanding Student Scholar-Athlete).
Robinson earlier received the Better Sports Club’s Sportswoman of the Year for girls soccer.
Washington-Liberty director of student activities Carol Callaway said the school wanted to do whatever it could to make the ceremonies special for the winners.
She said it took a couple of days to present the awards at the different venues.
