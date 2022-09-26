With plentiful scoring a lot in the first half against the host Wakefield Warriors, the outcome was pretty much determined in the favor of the Washington-Liberty Generals, and any suspense eliminated from an all-Arlington high-school football showdown the night of Sept. 24.
Washington-Liberty (2-3, 2-0) led 33-0 at halftime, eventually winning, 39-0, over winless Wakefield (0-5, 0-1) in the Liberty District clash. The victory was the first for W-L against Wakefield since the 2014 season, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Warriors.
“We didn’t play our best, but our team played hard and we finally beat them,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said. “Our players were glad for that.”
The loss snapped the Generals’ three-game losing streak after winning their season opener.
Washington-Liberty's 33-0 halftime lead came from scoring four touchdowns, getting a safety and 25-yard field goal by Anthony Ceballos Medina and his multiple extra points. The Generals added a final TD in the fourth period.
Generals’ runningback Jackson Broadwell scored four touchdowns on runs of five, seven, 12 and 28 yards. For the game, he ran for 173 yards on 24 carries. Anthony Louis had 73 yards rushing and JoJo Sovula had 12.
The team’s other touchdown was a 19-yard pass from Ryan Jones to Luke Harnisfeger.
Jones was 7 of 20 passing for 93 yards. Jackson Nowinski had six catches for 74 yards and Harnisfeger the one for 19.
Wakefield’s Shaan Rangra was 1 of 7 passing for 22 yards, with Joshua Cohen having the one catch.
Wakefield’s leading rusher was Ali Hamzah with 14 yards, Bryant Cruz-Lemus had 16 and Rangra 11.
The Warriors lost at least five fumbles, with Jose Morales recovering two for Washington-Liberty. He made eight tackles in the game and forced a fumble.
Elijah Hughes led the W-L defense with 10 tackles (six for losses and a sack), recovered a fumble and forced another. Ryan Boyd made six tackles and Fausto Pineda made four (two for losses) and forced a fumble.
On defense for Wakefield, Hamzah had a 27-yard interception return.
Washington-Liberty has a bye and does not play this coming weekend, next playing Friday, Oct. 7 against the host Langley Saxons (3-2, 1-0) in a district game.
Wakefield hosts the Herndon Hornets (2-2) in a district game Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
NOTE: Washington-Liberty had not defeated Wakefield on the Warriors’ home field since 2012.
