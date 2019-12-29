A frustrating loss in game one was disappointing for the Washington-Lee Generals. But victories in their final two games of the George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School gave the boys basketball team some satisfaction.
The Generals (5-3) finished fifth in the eight-team tournament with a 2-1 record, defeating Thurgood Marshall, 71-50, then Osbourn, 47-43, for those two wins.
In its first game, W-L was missing some key players for various reasons and lost to Bryan Station of Kentucky, 55-40.
"We could have won that first game if we'd had everybody, so we hope these two wins give us a momentum boost," W-L coach Bobby Dobson said.
The seesaw-contest against Osbourn had seven ties and as many lead changes. The Generals took the lead for good at 44-43 with 2:28 to play on a foul shot by Max Gieseman.
A mid-court steal and layup by point guard Marino Dias with 1:02 left upped the advantage to 46-43. After that, Osbourn missed three shots before W-L finally got a defensive rebound, leading to a final foul shot by Anthony Reyes and the win.
"That steal was huge and won the game for us," W-L coach Bobby Dobson said. "That's what he does. Dias makes us go. On offense he finds our guys and gets them the ball."
Gieseman led W-L with 20 points to go with five rebounds. Reyes scored 17, including his 1,000th career point, coming on a third-period three-pointer. Dias scored seven and had four assists and three steals.
"We are a good passing team and we are unselfish, and that helped us figure out a way to win," Dobson. "I liked the way we worked."
In its tournament loss, Dias had 13 points, Reyes 12 and Davion Owens nine. Gieseman was not at the game. Against Thurgood Marshall, Gieseman had 16, Reyes 14, Dias 12, Owens 10 and Alphonso Johnson eight.
