They didn't win the championship, yet the Washington-Liberty Generals' second-place finish continued their journey as a bit of a Cinderella story in the 6D North Region Tournament.
Washington-Liberty (16-11) lost to the host Centreville Wildcats, 51-43, Feb. 28 in the tourney title game of the boys basketball competition.
The Generals were sort of surprise as a finalist considering they had to win a region play-in game to earn a berth into the final eight, plus having lost four games in a row prior to that victory. Before to that stretch, W-L was having a strong season, earning the second seed in the Liberty District tournament.
"I thought when we played them in our first game, W-L was the best team in that district," Madison coach Kevin Roller said.
That play-in win over Westfield re-kick started the Generals and propelled W-L to quarterfinal and semifinal triumphs over two Arlington rivals to reach the region final and earn a Class 6 state-tourney berth.
Washington-Liberty, 3-1 in the region tourney, will face South County in a first-round state game on Friday, March 6.
In the region final, a taller Centreville team led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but W-L was in front 22-20 at halftime. The Generals' last lead was 24-23 in the third period. The Wildcats went on to have a strong third period thanks to a 14-3 run and led 37-27 to start the final quarter.
Max Gieseman led W-L in scoring with 16 points. Marino Dias scored nine and Anthony Reyes and Will Reynolds six each.
Washington-Liberty had not played in a region final in years, last being declared a region champion in 1966.
The Generals defeated Westfield, 68-56, then Yorktown, 66-61, then Wakefield, 62-58, in its other three region victories. See details from those games at www.insidenova.com/sports/arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.