Throw out the first half of their Jan. 29 game and the Washington-Liberty Generals have played well, according to their head coach, and compiled a 4-1 record in boys high-school basketball since they returned from a 23-day pause that interrupted their season.
The Generals lost to the host Marshall Statesmen, 64-56, in that Jan. 29 Liberty District contest, which ended their five-game winning streak. That outcome left the Generals (8-6, 5-1) tied for first place in the loss column with the Statesmen (13-2, 7-1), who built a big early lead, then held off W-L.
They cut Marshall’s lead to five points late in the final period. Faris Webber, James McIntyre and Brian Weiser led W-L in scoring. Weiser had 16 points with four steals, three rebounds and two blocks. Webber had 13 points and nine boards; McIntyre scored eight and had five rebounds and three assists; and Jack Kimbrel scored seven with five boards.
In two previous district contests, W-L defeated the McLean Highlanders, 73-46, and the Yorktown Patriots, 56-46.
“We have shot well and been playing at a good level,” Washington-Liberty coach Bobby Dobson said. “For the most part, we’ve been playing our game.”
Weather issues and a two-week “pause” to the Arlington County winter sports season imposed by the superintendent because of COVID were the reasons for the Generals’ 23-day break. During that time, the team gathered and practiced on their own, with the captains leading the way.
“The main thing is they worked out and stayed in shape, and the captains did what they are supposed to do,” Dobson said. “I don’t think the break hurt us that much. Some players got healthier.”
In the win over Yorktown, Weiser (seven rebounds, two assists, two assists, one block) and Elijah Hughes (10 rebounds, five steals) each scored 15 points. Jakhi Beale added 10 points and four rebounds, McIntyre had four points and 10 boards, Webber had eight points and Kimbrel yanked eight rebounds.
In the game, the Generals started strong, with Hughes working the boards early to build a 21-12 first-quarter lead and they never looked back.
Against Yorktown, McIntyre had 23 points; Hughes scored 14 with nine rebounds; Cedric Scheu scored 12; Weiser had seven points with six rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists; Beale had seven steals and seven assist with two points; and Webber had six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two points.
* The Yorktown Patriots (3-10, 2-4) won for the third time this season last week, defeating the host Herndon Hornets, 79-69, in a Liberty District boys basketball game.
Yorktown led from early in the game. Leading the Patriots in scoring was Beck Ortiz-Rohaly with 22 points and Chris Short scored 18. Yorktown made 11 three-point baskets.
“Herndon battled and played hard, but we kept the lead,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We are still learning how to win.”
Yorktown lost to Washington-Liberty, 56-46, last week and had a game against Langley postponed because of weather.
The Patriots trailed most of the game against W-L.
* In girls action, the Yorktown Patriots (11-3, 5-0) defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals, 49-29, then the Herndon Hornets, 64-49, in Liberty District games last week to tie for first in the loss column with the Langley Saxons. A game against Langley on Jan. 28 was postponed because of weather.
Ana Bournigal scored 20 and 11 points in those two wins, making three three-pointers against Herndon. Asha Goodwin totaled 18 points in the wins, Emma Nelsen amassed 18 and made four threes, Taylor Chase scored 13 against Herndon.Olivia Stafford had six against W-L and Sofia Tran had five points in each contest.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals defeated the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 50-44, in girls Liberty District action for their third win of the season.
The Generals (3-10, 1-5) took the lead for good with an 8-0 run in the third period, then made multiple foul shots in the closing minutes and seconds.
Ava George, who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, made many of those free throws. Frances Shapiro had 10 points and nine boards with three steals for W-L. Caitlin Miller and Kaitlyn Cooper were other big contributors for the Generals.
A follow shot gave the team the lead for good at 26-24 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.
Malek Ben Hammouda made a key three-pointer to start that 8-0 run. George also made an important three-pointer in the third period.
The Generals lost to McLean, 63-46, in their other game last week.
* The Wakefield Warriors (6-6, 3-3) nipped the visiting Herndon Hornets, 60-59, in a boys Liberty District game.
Lorenzo Cole scored 16 points, Kobe Davis 12, Jose Hecker 11 and Horace Willis, Jr. and Lorenzo Snyder seven each for Wakefield.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights (11-6) took over the No. 1 ranking in the Division I private-school state boys high-school poll thanks to a 64-61 win over previous No. 1 team Paul VI Catholic.
NOTE: Washington-Liberty coach Bobby Dobson said the Jan. 29 meeting between his team and Marshall was the first in 19 or 20 years.
