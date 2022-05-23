With the Washington-Liberty Generals hosting the championship match of the Liberty District boys soccer tournament, head coach Jimmy Carrasquillo expressed some pre-game concerns.
The top-seeded Generals (15-0-1) entertained the third-seeded Yorktown Patriots in an all-Arlington clash, and Carrasquillo knew the rematch would be much tougher than his team’s 4-0 regular-season victory over its neighborhood rival.
The coach was correct. The Generals battled to a 1-0 victory in the May 20 high-school showdown, giving W-L eight straight victories, with five of those shutouts.
“They might decide to become a bit more defensive, since the first time we beat them 4-0,” Carrasquillo said prior to the game.
In the final, played in 90-degree heat and on prom night for W-L, Yorktown did indeed play strong defense and with more aggression, as Carrasquillo expected.
The Generals eventually scored on a goal by junior Anthony Ceballos-Medina off an assist from junior John Matlock.
“Yorktown played us tough,” Carrasquillo said. “They did a few things differently this time around and we made the adjustments at halftime. Both teams struggled with the high temperatures, especially late in the game.”
The coach said that his team was able to capitalize on a cross from Matlock to Ceballos-Medina in front of the net for the game-winner.
“If we can stay healthy and stay true to our style of soccer, we’ll be tough to beat [in the upcoming region tournament],” Carrasquillo said
The Generals were 2-0 in the tourney, defeating McLean, 2-1, in overtime in the semifinals. Yorktown (14-2-2) was 2-1, knocking off second-seeded Langley, 4-2, in the semifinals, 3-1. The Patriots defeated Marshall, 5-0, in the first round.
Tristan Kickbush scored three goals against Marshall and Joshua Pauze and Ben Meltzer one each. Against Langley, Nate Woods scored twice and David O’Malley and Will Hart once each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.