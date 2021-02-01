The Washington-Liberty Generals got 20 points from Elijah Hughes, 10 from Christian Stackpole and nine from James McIntyre in a 55-46 boys Liberty District win over the visiting Langley Saxons, who had won four of their last five games.
A few minutes prior to that high-school contest at W-L, longtime Generals’ head coach Bobby Dobson was honored with a poster and was given a commemorative game ball for recently winning his 300th career contest. The banner was hung between the benches for everyone to see during the action.
Victory 300 came for Dobson Jan. 19 when his Generals won on the road against the Herndon Hornets, 57-40. Dobson began coaching the Generals during the 1993-94 season.
The game against Langley was tied at 30 in the second half, then the Generals began pulling away.
The next night, also at Washington-Liberty, the Generals again broke open a close game in the second half to defeat the McLean Highlanders, 47-30, in league play. The 30 points were the fewest W-L allowed in any game this season.
Washington-Liberty (9-5, 6-4 closed the regular season with a 62-45 road loss against the first-place South Lakes Seahawks on Jan. 30.
* The Yorktown Patriots (8-5, 6-3) lost 57-56 in a last-second road loss to the host Langley Saxons on Jan. 30 in boys Liberty District action. Two night’s early, Yorktown made eight-three pointers in an 81-61 home win over the Herndon Hornets.
Against Herndon, Brandon Warner scored 19 points, John Sondheim 15 and Taylor Coulam made four three-pointers to lead the Patriots. Sondheim was 13 of 13 from the floor shooting combined in two game prior to facing first place South Lakes in another of the team’s games last week.
Yorktown lost to South Lakes, 85-58, snapping its four-game winning streak.
The Patriots have one regular-season game left this week against first-place South Lakes.
* In a 51-46 girls road win over the Herndon Hornets, the Yorktown Patriots’ Taylor Chase scored 16 points, Grace Maria had 14 and Ana Bournigal added nine points and five rebounds in Liberty District play.
Then in its final two regular-season games, each district clashes at home, Yorktown (7-7, 6-4) lost to the visiting and first-place South Lakes Seahawks, 42-30, then to the Langley Saxons by a 39-26 score.
Next for Yorktown is the 6D North Region Tournament, scheduled to begin Feb. 8.
* Four players scored in double figures in the Wakefield Warriors’ 63-54 win over the visiting Marshall Statesmen in National District boys basketball action. Bryson Horsford led the way with 16 points, Lukai Hatcher scored 15, Marcellus Contreras has 12 and Dontae Clark 11.
Wakefield (7-2, 6-1) then downed Justice, 57-38, in its final regular season game. Contreras scored 12, Horsford 10, Hatcher eight and Lorenzo Cole seven.
* Tiana Jackson scored seven points and Sami Stewart six for the Wakefield Warriors in a 69-26 loss to the first-place Marshall Statesmen in a National District girls basketball game. Jackson scored 11 in Wakefield’s previous contest, a non-district loss to West Springfield.
Wakefield (5-9, 5-7) then defeated Justice, 36-32, in its final regular season game. Taylor Thompson had 13 points and seven rebounds, Ioanna Lincoln had nine points, Helena Helms six and Liliana Galloway had four rebounds.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals finished their regular season in girls action losing to McLean, then first place South Lakes in Liberty District action.
Karenna Keane scored 14 points, Caitlyn Miller 10 and Malek Ben Hammouda six against McLean.
The Generals now move on to the region tournament.
