With final Liberty District regular-season records of 11-1, the Washington-Liberty Generals on the boys side and the Yorktown Patriots on the girls are the top seeds in the league’s high-school basketball tournaments.
Washington-Liberty enters the postseason with a 14-6 overall record, having won its final six regular-season games, including recent wins over McLean, 51-33, and Langley, 70-64.
Yorktown stands 17-4 overall, clinching the top seed outright with a 52-29 victory over the host Wakefield Warriors (4-15, 2-10) in its final contest. Ana Bournigal scored 16 as the Patriots led 41-7 at halftime.
In its previous game, a 55-50 loss to the Langley Saxons for Yorktown’s lone district setback, Bournigal amassed a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds to go with three steals and a blocked shot.
Olivia Stafford added 13 points and three steals in the loss to Langley. Taylor Chase had six points and two steals, Asha Goodwin scored seven, Helene Lydon and Sofia Tran made three pointers, and Emma Nelsen had three points and four rebounds.
Langley led 29-20 at halftime, then was hurt by turnovers in the second half and did not shoot well. The lead changed four times in the fourth quarter.
The loss snapped Yorktown’s 11-game winning streak.
During that stretch, the Patriots allowed no opponent to score more than 49 points.
“Our defense is our focal point,” Yorktown coach Devaughn Drayton said. “We are OK if we win 1-0. We try to take away and reduce the touches the other team’s best players get, and focus on defense and rebounding.”
The 17 victories are the most in a season for Yorktown since winning 17 games in the 2015-16 campaign.
For the W-L boys in their win over McLean, Elijah Hughes had 13 points and four steals.
The game against Langley was close throughout, with the Generals making key free throws in the final seconds.
* The Wakefield Warriors in boys action finished the regular season with a 9-9 overall mark and a 6-6 record in the Liberty District, and will be the fourth seed in the tournament.
Wakefield won its final three games, defeating McLean twice by 75-62 and 62-56 scores, then capping the regular season with a 68-64 win over Yorktown.
Wakefield enters the postseason having won four of its last five games, including a victory over the No. 2 seed Marshall Statesmen.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights fell from the No. 1 to No. 2-ranked Division I boys private-school team in the state last week after close losses to DeMatha, 82-81, and to Gonzaga, 69-63, in overtime. Paul VI Catholic was ranked No. 1.
Christian May had 16 points and seven rebounds against DeMatha. Cavan Reilly scored 10; Paul Lewis made four three-pointers and scored 12 with eight assists; Jadyn Harris scored 12; and David Onanina had 14 points, two blocks and two dunks.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights girls team won its first two games oft he season in recent days with wins over Forest Park, 47-29, and Word of Life, 50-41.
Against Word of Life, Keira Scott scored 18 points, Sophia Carlisle 12, Ella Macatuna seven and Jaylen Manning six. Scott scored 16 and Carlisle 11 against Forest Park.
