Before the season started, Bobby Dobson praised his three experienced and talented starting guards, calling the trio as good as any combination in the area.
The night of Jan. 9, that threesome proved why. They led the Washington-Liberty Generals (6-4, 1-0) to a 91-82 road victory over the previously undefeated and host Yorktown Patriots (11-1, 0-1) in an all-Arlington rivalry game in the Liberty District opener for both boys high-school basketball teams.
Each of the three scored more than 20 points, as the Generals rallied from a nine-point second-quarter deficit, outscoring the Patriots, 45-39, in the second half.
Washington-Liberty’s trio of guards W-L head coach Dobson was referring to combined to score 69 points, make nine three-pointers and do other key things.
Anthony Reyes had 25 points (three threes) three assists and two steals. Point guard Marino Dias netted 22 points (five threes) with five assists, five rebounds and two steals; and Max Gieseman scored 22 (one three), pulled eight rebounds and had five steals.
“Our big three were pretty good tonight,” Dobson said. “We played our game, moved the ball well, found the open guy, we trusted each other, and our guys made plays.”
Gieseman said the Generals didn’t worry when they fell behind early.
“The key for us is we came back by making our open shots, finding each other on offense, staying calm and taking our time,” he said. “We have been in games like this before.”
Also for the Generals, center William Reynolds had seven points and six rebounds, Davion Owens had four points and two assists, Henry Erwin had three points and five rebounds, and off the bench, Christian Stackpole had three points and three assists with two steals.
“We had a lot of other guys do things too,” Dobson said.
Washington-Liberty took a quick 7-0 lead, fell behind 30-21 in the second period, then rallied to take the lead for good at 41-40 with 1:41 left in the first half on a foul shot by Dias. The Generals led 46-43 at halftime, 65-59 after three, then kept making key baskets and foul shots in the final quarter.
The game started with Reyes making two technical foul shots because the referees saw Yorktown touching the rim during warmups, which is a violation.
With no jump ball to start the game, Yorktown coach Joe Reed said the odd beginning kind of through off his players, who he thought were to “amped up” for the game.
“It was the worst game for us,” Reed said. “We never got our run going and never got in a rhythm tonight. We played a little bit of hero ball, where we wanted to be ‘that guy.’ Offensively, we could have done a better job.”
Yorktown was hurt by making just 18 of 30 free throws and having nine second-half turnovers.
Liam Andersen had 21 points and three steals for Yorktown.John Pius had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Brandon Warner had 12 points, Aidan Stroup scored eight and had five rebounds, Steven Lincoln scored seven, Jack Burris six and Jonathan deButts five.
Yorktown made 10 three-pointers, with Andersen hitting three and Burris two. For the season, the team has made 137 three-pointers.
* In the girls game, which was the first of the doubleheader Jan. 9, the host Yorktown Patriots (7-5, 1-0) outscored the Washington-Liberty Generals, 18-2, in the final period to win, 51-28.
Yorktown had a strong start and finish in the contest, leading 11-0 at the end of the first quarter, then was ahead 21-4 in the second.
Between those bookend stretches, Yorktown went cold and Washington-Liberty (4-5, 0-1) rallied to take a 26-23 lead in the third quarter, as the Patriots went 11 minutes without scoring.
Yorktown responded with a 14-0 run, started by a pair of three-pointers from Ana Bournigal (10 points, six rebounds, three steals).
Grace Maria scored 17 points, had five rebounds and three steals off the bench for Yorktown. Emma Nelson had six points on two baseline three-pointers to start the game, added six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Maddie Winer had four steals, four points and three assists; and Melody Linville had four points and seven rebounds.
For W-L, which was hurt by 32 turnovers, Bridget Bartz had nine points, Jordan Mosley had eight points and two steals, Caitlin Miller added seven points and four rebounds and Lucy Robinson had four points and as many steals and rebounds, with three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.