Kevin Healy hasn’t been involved in summer college baseball since he played in one 18 years ago.
This summer, the head coach of the Washington-Liberty High School team is returning to the college ranks as an assistant coach for the Yard Dogs of the inaugural eight-team Northern Virginia College Baseball League.
“Now I can see what it’s like to coach in a college league,” Healy said.
If all works out, the five-week season is scheduled to begin July 2. Healy became interested in coaching as soon as he heard about the league. He agreed to work with Yard Dogs’ head coach Rusty Smith, whom he did not know.
The two worked closely during the league’s 172-player two-hour draft to form the league’s rosters.
“It seems like a good fit with us,” Healy said. “This should be a lot of fun. We just want to get back on the baseball field. It will be fun to work with college guys for the summer.”
Trey Haley, one of Healy’s 2019 players at W-L, is in the league playing for another team. Yorktown High School graduate Ben Koomey is playing for the Chili Dogs.
Haley and Koomey were freshmen and played on the college teams at Case Western Reserve and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, respectively, during the early spring.
Bishop O’Connell High School’s 2020 graduates Jake Berry and Eddie Eisert also are playing in the league.
The college league, run by the Northern Virginia Travel Baseball League, was formed after many other traditional college summer leagues canceled play in various areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
