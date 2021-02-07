With a 4-2 victory over the T.C. Williams Titans, the Washington-Liberty Generals finished the club ice hockey regular season with a 7-3 record.
The Generals will be the No. 2 seed from the North Division of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League playoffs, earning a first-round bye in the high-school competition. Washington-Liberty's first playoff game will be Friday, Feb. 26 in the quarterfinals.
"Overall the game was good for us," W-L coach Matt Seney said about the victory over T.C. "We came out with a lot of intensity and carried the play most of the game."
Washington-Liberty sophomore goalie Laura South stopped 15 of 17 shots, with Seney saying she "played really well."
Scoring for W-L were Harry Burmeister with two goals, Matthew Clarke with a goal and two assists, Will Jamieson had an empty-net goal off an assist from Kyle Wilson and Ethan Boyagian had one assist.
Washington-Liberty led 3-0 in the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.