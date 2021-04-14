Watch out for the red-hot Washington-Liberty Generals in the girls 6D North Region high-school field hockey tournament.
Washington-Liberty enters the semifinals of the competition with an eight-match winning streak, including five straight shutouts and six in seven matches, has 9-2 overall record and is playing as well as any team in the field.
The Generals blanked Chantilly, 2-0, in a region-tourney quarterfinal after a first-round bye.
Among W-L’s regular-season victories was one against the defending-state champion Langley Saxons. Another was over a good Yorktown team.
As a result of the strong play, the Generals won the Liberty District championship for the first time in program history, getting to celebrate with the championship banner.
The Generals had lost in the district-tourney final twice, including in 2019.
Washington-Liberty won the National District championship in 2011 and 2013 under longtime head coach Beth Prange, who is the current coach.
In first-round region field hockey action, the Yorktown Patriots blanked Westfield, 2-0, and the Wakefield Warriors lost to South Lakes, 2-1, in overtime. Yorktown then lost to Madison, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.
