W-L STATE GYMNASTICS: The Liberty District and 6D North Region champion Washington-Liberty Generals finished fourth in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state gymnastics meet Feb. 20 at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach with a 140.282 score.
The Fairfax High Lions won the title with a 145.631 score, with Ocean Lakes second (144.996) and Colonial Forge third (140.668).
Chen scored 9.383 on the vault, 9.233 on the floor exercise, 9.217 on the uneven bars and 9.083 on the balance beam. Sahle had a 9.283 on the floor, a 9.05 on the beam and 8.95 on the bars.
Also for W-L, Annie Marchese had an 8.833 on the vault and an 8.383 on the beam, Sophia Bailey scored 8.817 on the floor and 8.5 on the beam, Charlotte Dennis had an 8.35 on the vault, Alana Johnson totaled 8.65 on the bars and Sofia Koppy and Carenna Johnson also competed for the Generals.
Grace Chen and Desta Sahle were Washington-Liberty’s top performers in the competition.
The Generals were shorthanded in the meet, with a couple of gymnasts injured and another not participating because of personal reasons.
“It was not one of our best meets, but we were tickled pink and so happy to be there,” Washington-Liberty coach Joe D’Emidio said. “We did the best we could with who we had there, and we had a great season overall.”
D’Emidio said if the Generals had been at full strength for the meet, they were hoping to make a strong bid to win the state title, something the program has not accomplished, but has finished second.
Washington-Liberty, which won its sixth region championship, and third in a row, earlier this season, did not have any gymnasts participating in the individual portion of the Class 6 state meet.
The W-L team was initially prevented from going to the state tournament by the Arlington County school system, but relented under pressure.
ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS: After receiving a first-round bye, the third-seed Washington-Liberty Generals (7-3) are scheduled to play a quarterfinal match in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League playoffs Friday, Feb. 26 at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.
The club team enters post-season action having won three of its final four regular-season games and will face Forest Park/Hylton in that quarterfinal. The Generals lost to Forest Park/Hylton, 4-1, during the regular season.
n The Yorktown Patriots (9-2) won their opening match of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League with a 2-0 shutout over Chantilly in club action. The win was the team’s third in a row, and the shutout its second straight.
Sam Sheldon scored Yorktown’s first goal and Simom Kluger added an empty-netter late in the match. Assists went to Kluger, Max Whittington and Blair Barta. Jacob Levy earned the shutout in goal, making 14 saves.
Yorktown was scheduled to play McLean (6-3-1) in the second round, a team it defeated in regular-season play.
Yorktown entered the playoffs having blanked Fauquier/Highlands, 1-0, in its final regular-season match. Noah Robinson scored the goal and Rowan Foose had the shutout in net.
