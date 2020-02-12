By scoring their 51 points in three events, the Washington-Liberty Generals were the leaders after the first day of the girls 6D North Region track and field championships.
South Lakes is a close second with 47. The second and final day of the high-school competition is today in Prince George’s County, Md.
Rebecca Stewart led W-L by winning the 55-meter hurdles in 8.41 seconds and finishing first in the long jump at 17-feet, 7-inches. Also for W-L, Giulia Mesa was second in the hurdles, third in the long jump and fourth in the high jump.
The Generals’ Yasmeen Tinsley was third in the hurdles and fifth in the high jump and Kristen Alleyne placed fourth in the long jump and sixth in the hurdles.
For the Wakefield High girls, Faith Achugamonu was third in the shot put.
After one day of the boys meet, W-L and the Yorktown Patriots were tied for second with 20 points. South Lakes leads with 34.
For Washington-Liberty, Liam McBride won the 55 hurdles (7.76), was third in the long jump and fourth in the 55 dash to account for all of his team’s points.
Leading the Yorktown boys was Peter Landefeld in winning the 55 dash (6.57). Yorktown’s 4x800 relay won in 8:12.44. The relay consisted of Ben Ingram, Albert Velikonja, Bennett Lamb and Reece Shuttleworth.
For the Wakefield boys, Isaiah Mefford finished second in the long jump and Jackson Harari was fifth in the long jump.
