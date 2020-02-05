With two individual champions and two winning relays, the Washington-Liberty Generals finished second in the girls Liberty District track and field championships.
The winning relays were the 4x200 (1:46.34) and 4x400 (4:03.69). The individual winners in the high-school meet were Yasmeen Tinsley in the 55 hurdles (8.52) and Rebecca Stewart in the long jump (18-1.).
In addition, Stewart was second in the triple jump and 55 hurdles and Tinsley was fourth in the high jump.
Mesa Giulia for W-L was second in the long and high jumps and third in the 55 hurdles and triple jump; Ally Obenberger took third in the 1,600, Anna Harpel was third in the 3,200 and Kristen Alleyne was third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.
* In the boys Liberty meet, Yorktown was second thanks to four first-place finishes, two by the 4x400 relay (3:35.84) and 4x800 relay (8:18.4).
The two individual winners were Reece Shuttleworth in the 1,000 (2:39.16) and Dominic Lowe in the high jump (6-feet).
Yorktown’s Albert Velikonja was third in the 1,600 and George Karamitsos was third in the 1,000 and fourth in the 1,600.
For the W-L boys, Liam McBride won the 50 dash (6.5) and 55 hurdles (7.7) and was second in the long jump.
For the Yorktown girls, Anna Macon Corcoran won the 1,000 (3:01.37) and was second in the 500, the 4x200 relay was second and Virginia Kwiterovich was third in the shot.
* In the National District meet, the Wakefield Warriors girls and boys teams each finished fourth.
One of the athletes leading the boys, Isaiah Mefford, was second in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the shot put. Jackson Harari won the long jump at 20-feet, 5-inches and Lukai Hatcher was second in the high jump at 6-2, Nadim Abdu was second in the 1,000 and the 4x200 relay was second.
For the Wakefield girls, Faith Achugamonu was third in the shot put.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.