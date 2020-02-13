The points kept accumulating in various events for the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots, who wound up finishing second and third, respectively, in the girls and boys 6D North Region track and field championships.
The Generals were led by individual triple-event winner Rebecca Stewart, who also ran on two winning relays and earned five gold medals at the two-day high-school competition in Prince George’s County, Md.
“We wanted to pull out the championship, but the girls were very happy with how they did,” W-L coach Bill Drake said. “We were all excited.”
Stewart won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.41 seconds, the long jump (17-feet, 7-inches) and the triple jump (38-91/4). She ran on the winning 4x400 (4:00.68) and 4x200 (1:45.7) relays. Giulia Mesa, Anna Rupert, Yasmeen Tinsley, Kristen Alleyne and Lucy Brookover were the others on those relays., which had season-best times in each.
Mesa had a big scoring meet. She was second in the hurdles, third in the long and triple jumps and fourth in the high jump. Tinsley was third in the hurdles and fifth in the high jump and 300; Kristen Alleyne placed fourth in the long jump, fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the hurdles; and Alley Obenberger was fourth in the 1,600 with a strong run, according to Drake.
Leading the Yorktown boys was individual winner Porter Landefeld in the 55 dash (6.57) and the winning 4x200 (1:34.42) and 4x800 (8:12.44) relays. Liam Haley, Jackson Birdseye, Dominic Lowe, Bennett Lamb, Reece Shuttleworth, Ben Ingram, Albert Velikonja and Landefeld made up those relays.
Individually, Lowe was second in the high jump, Shuttleworth third in the 1,000, Velikonja second in the 1,600, Bowen Shuttleworth fifth in the 1,000, George Karamitsos fourth in the 1,600 and Haley sixth in the 300. Yorktown’s 4x400 relay was third.
For Washington-Liberty boys at the meet, Liam McBride won the 55 hurdles (7.76), was third in the long jump and fourth in the 55 dash. He ran on the sixth-place 4x400 relay. Charles Male was sixth in the triple jump.
For the Yorktown girls, Anna Macon Corcoran won the 1,600 (5:10.36) and was second in the 500 and Piper Dean was second in the 3,200.
For the Wakefield High girls, Faith Achugamonu was third in the shot put.
For the Wakefield boys, Isaiah Mefford finished second in the long jump, third in the 300 and fourth in the shot, and Jackson Harari was fifth in the long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.