The highlight of the young girls basketball season so far for the Washington-Liberty Generals and new head coach Faith Randolph is easily a surprise victory over the host Oakton Cougars.
Host W-L defeated perennial region power and previous undefeated Oakton, 52-51, in overtime Dec. 10 in the seesaw high-school contest.
Claudia Andrade-Ayala made the winning foul shot in the final seconds of overtime, after missing the first in a two-shot situation. Oakton made a late three-pointer to force overtime.
“I think the key to the win was our defense,” Randolph said. “We tried to pressure them and mix defenses and make them a little uncomfortable.”
Bridget Bartz was one of W-L’s leading scorers and rebounders in the game. Other top scorers and players for the Generals were Andrade-Ayala, Lucy Robinson, Jordan Mosley, Caitlin Miller, Edith Lamantia, Mary Pisigan and Maya Srinivasan.
Washington-Liberty lost to Madison and T.C. Williams in other games and defeated George Mason, 52-44. Those three are perennial high-level playoff teams.
“We’ve had a tough schedule to start the season, but that has been a great opportunity to learn and see what it takes,” Randolph said. “I like the way our players are grasping concepts and understanding what we want to do. They has happened faster than I thought. They have high basketball IQs. Now we have to keep improving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.