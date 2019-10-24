With an 18-hole score of 82, Washington-Liberty High School’s Kaiya Mitchell tied for the final qualifying spot with two other golfers Oct. 23 to earn a berth to play in the Virginia High School League’s Girls State Open Golf Tournament.
Mitchell qualified for states at the Oct. 23 northern zone qualifying event at Laurel Hill Golf Course in Lorton. In a field of 50 players, 10 earned state berths.
Mitchell shot 39 on the front nine and 43 on the back. Her round included scores of three on four different holes, including three in a row on the front nine.
Yorktown High School’s Elena Rezac shot 85 and missed a state berth by three strokes.
Yorktown’s Gigi Cochran shot 95 and Wakefield’s Kyndall Campbell 99.
The 18-hole state tournament is Monday, Oct. 28 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
NOTE: Yorktown freshman golfer Bella Robbins played in the qualifying round with little practice in recent days, because she had returned from her grandfather’s funeral in Texas. She used his putter during the round.
