Washington-Liberty High School golfer and 2020 graduate Kaiya Mitchell was one of 38 players from Virginia to receive a recent scholarship from the Virginia State Golf Association.
Mitchell, who is attending the University of San Diego, was granted $1,500 from the organization’s VIP scholarship foundation.
Mitchell was a varsity player and captain for the W-L co-ed team for multiple seasons. The Army Navy Country Club member earned berths to play in the Virginia High School League’s Girls State Open the last three fall seasons, finishing well in those tournaments.
Earlier this year, Mitchell received the girls golf Sportsmanship Award from the Better Sports Club of Arlington.
In all, the VSGA awarded $83,000 in scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.