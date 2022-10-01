Golfers from Arlington carded strong performances at this year’s region tournament with two runner-up finishes.
Individually, Washington-Liberty High School freshman Finn Watson shot two par rounds of 72-72–144 to finish second in the two-day, 36-hole 6D North Region event played on the Algonkian Region Park course in Sterling.
In the team scoring, the Yorktown Patriots shot 305-312–617 to finish second for the third straight time and earn a berth into the Virginia High School League Class 6 state tourney. The Langley Saxons won the region with a 296-292–588 total.
Watson finished one stroke behind winner Rylan Shim of Westfield (72-71–143). He bogeyed the 17th hole of the final round to give Shim the lead. Watson’s final round included three birdies.
“I wish I had made that 10-foot par putt on 17, but I played pretty good both rounds,” Watson said. “I hit my driver pretty solid and my putting was solid, and I had a chance to win. That’s what I wanted.”
By finishing second, Watson qualified for the state tournament, to continue what has been a strong postseason. The week before he shot 75-70–145 to place fifth in the Liberty District tourney.
“These two tournaments have been a lot of fun,” he said.
As a team, Yorktown was hoping to upset six-time champion Langley, or be closer to the Saxons at the end. Mainly the Patriots’ goal was to finish in the top two to earn another state berth.
“This is what we wanted all season. To get back to states to prove we belong there and improved on how we finished last season,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “We believe we can do that.”
The Patriots were sixth in last year’s eight-team state tourney.
Leading Yorktown individually with the lowest score in this year’s region tournament was Trevor McAndrews at 80-72–152. Charlie Lamb shot 74-80–154, Benjamin Newfield 71-84–155, Tony Newell 80-82–162, Jack Freeman 86-79–165 and Kyle Langley 85-81–166.
“Getting back to states was a team effort and we pulled it out,” Williams said.
Newfield, who won the state championship as a freshmen and was second as a sophomore, will complete his high-school career playing in the state tournament all four years.
“Not many golfers get to do that. He has had a great career,” Williams said. “This year he has been our captain and has been willing this team along.”
Wakefield High School had two players in the region tournament. Tully Andress shot 85-88–173 and Becket Hampton 92-90–182.
NOTE: The Class 6 state tournament an 18-hole event Oct. 10 in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.