Washington-Liberty High School graduate Caitlin Cunningham is a red-shirt sophomore midfielder for the Division I women’s soccer team at George Washington University.
Through 15 matches this fall, she had taken seven shots and has started two games.
Cunningham played soccer and ran cross country at Washington-Liberty. She initially attended Marquette University out of high school to play college soccer, then transferred to George Washington.
