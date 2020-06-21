Audrey Bartz enjoyed a successful college softball career for the Coast Guard Academy women’s team, finishing as a top performer in many career statistical offensive categories.
The Washington-Lee High School graduate, though, can’t help thinking about how much higher she might have placed on those lists had the 2020 spring season been played in full, not cut to 10 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If her senior campaign had continued as it had through those 10 contests, Bartz potentially could have finished among the top 10 in multiple groups. Bartz batted .529 with 18 hits, two homers and 17 RBI through those games, helping the Division III Coast Guard squad to a 9-1 record, winning its final six outings.
The infielder and civil engineering major added five doubles, scored 15 runs and struck out just twice in 34 at-bats.
“I’m happy with my college career and what I have to show for myself,” Bartz said. “As a whole, I kept getting better each year. But there could have been more. I was having a good senior season, and so was the team. It was really devastating the way it ended just like that.”
Prior to the season, Coast Guard coach Donna Koczajowski told Bartz to push hard and strive to earn one of those No. 1 spots in some statistical category. So that became one of her individual goals, along with helping the team win a conference title.
“We really thought we had a chance to have a very good season,” Bartz said.
Said Koczajowsk: “Audrey got better every year. Her arm strength was insurmountable. She had the strongest arm I’ve ever seen for a Division III player, and she was the strongest female athlete in our school.”
Over her college career, Bartz had 113 hits, 76 RBI, 11 home runs, 19 doubles and three triples.
The 11 homers are tied for eighth most on the program’s all-time list. If her senior season had continued, Bartz had a chance also to finish in the top 10 in runs scored (she is 18th with 81), walks (19th with 39), extra-base hits (she had 33), RBI (13th with 76), and career batting average (12th at .358).
Bartz likely would have finished among the top 20 in career hits and doubles (she had 19).
Koczajowski, who won her 500th career game this season, coached Bartz all four seasons at Coast Guard.
“I really believe she would have been an All-American player this season,” Koczajowsk said. “Those ‘what- ifs’ drive you crazy as a coach.”
Her freshman softball season didn’t go as well as the shortstop had hoped because she suffered a concussion playing basketball for the Coast Guard women’s team that winter, appearing in 22 games and scoring 37 points. The injury carried over into the softball season, where she missed the first 10 games.
“I never got into a rhythm very much playing softball that first year,” Bartz said.
(She did not play for the basketball team her final three years.)
Bartz, who’s younger sister Bridget is a basketball and softball player at Washington-Liberty High, had a solid sophomore season at shortstop, then switched positions to third base her final two campaigns.
“Audrey really found her groove her junior year and became a dominant Division III player,” Koczajowsk said. “Offense was her strength, but defensively she became a dominant third baseman, and she was very quick at that position.”
The 10 games Coast Guard played this season all came in Florida, giving the team a big confidence boost.
“There were a lot of new players this season, but the team chemistry was great,” Bartz said.
Having graduated in May, Bartz is now stationed in St. Petersburg, Fla., for two years. She’s assigned to a Coast Guard cutter, working in the engineering department.
Going forward, Bartz – an all-Sun Gazette honorable-mention selection in girls basketball her senior season at W-L – hopes to continue playing softball in some manner in some type of league or recreation games.
“I don’t want softball to be over for me,” Bartz said.
