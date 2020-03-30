This spring is uncharted territory for Teddy Herbert. For the first time that he can remember, the Arlington resident isn’t busy playing baseball this time of the year on some level.
Herbert was competing as a senior pitcher for the Christopher Newport University team and had a 3-0 record. Then, the rest of the season was suddenly canceled after just a few games because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The Washington-Lee High School graduate and standout pitcher and hitter for the Generals is taking online classes to finish the spring semester.
It’s possible, depending on what the NCAA decides regarding eligibilty rules for college senior athletes in his situation, Herbert could return next season for a fifth year to play for Christopher Newport. If given that opportunity, Herbert said he hasn’t decided what he will do.
“I was totally shocked and in disbelief the season was canceled and I’m still processing everything,” Herbert said. ‘I’m still here and taking classes online, but I’m not playing baseball. I’ve always played baseball in the spring. It’s weird.”
In the 14 innings Herbert pitched as a senior, he had a 2.57 earned run average in four appearances and did not walk a batter. He struck out 10.
“I had made some adjustments to my control and was using a changeup more this season,” said Herbert, whose fastball is clocked in the upper-80-mph range. “No walks was a big thing for me. I was pounding the strike zone with strikes, getting ahead in the count, not giving in and executing my pitches.”
Herbert’s first win came against Eastern Mennonite when he started and pitched six innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Herbert improved to 2-0 in a start against Washington & Lee, when he went five innings. Win number three came in a two-inning, no-hit relief effort against Gallaudet.
“I kind of vultured that win against Gallaudet because they scored a bunch of runs for me,” Herbert said.
If he dosen’t play next season and Herbert’s college pitching career is complete, the right-hander finished with an 8-2 overall record, had a 5.52 earned run average, worked 731/3 innings with 70 strikeouts and 15 starts. Herbert had a 5-2 record as a junior, pitching little his first two years.
He said he plans to continue playing baseball in adult leagues.
“I haven’t thrown a baseball for two weeks now, so I’m just a NARP [non-athlete regular person] now without any closure to the season,” Herbert said. “I’m hoping we can have some sort of celebration at least for the seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.