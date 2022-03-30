Former Washington-Liberty High School diver and H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program graduate Sadie Smith, a first-year student at Bowdoin College, recently won the women’s 3-meter Division III regional diving championship.
Prior to the region competition, Smith won the 3-meter diving crown at the New England Small College Athletic Conference Championships at Colby College. Smith set a new Bowdoin team record with a score of 466.15 at that conference meet, which also was Colby pool best.
At the 2022 NCAA Division III national meet, Smith missed qualifying for the finals by less than four points.
At W-L, Smith finished fourth in the 2021 girls Liberty District diving championships, then was eighth in the region meet.
During the summer season, Smith competed for teams in Maryland.
